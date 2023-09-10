"Finally a good decision from DFB", "Nagelsmann time now?" - Fans react as Germany sack men's coach Hansi Flick after loss to Japan

Germany have parted ways with Hansi Flick following the 4-1 defeat to Japan in a friendly on Saturday (September 9). Fans on Twitter have hailed the DFB's decision.

Flick's stint in charge of Die Mannschaft was never promising, as the team were knocked out in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have consistently underperformed recently.

With the 2024 UEFA Euros set to take place in Germany, Die Mannschaft are keen on faring well there. However, their current form was underwhelming, so the European giants have decided to part ways with Flick.

Flick was in charge of Germany for 25 games. They won 12, drew seven and lost six of those games. Julian Nagelsmann could be a good choice to replace Flick, as he's out of job since being bizarrely sacked as the Bayern Munich manager in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign.

DFB president explains Germany's decision to sack Hansi Flick

While Hansi Flick came in with a high reputation, his stint as the national team's manager was never a successful one. Flick was unable to impose his philosophy, and Die Mannschaft never reached their peak form.

Bernd Neuendorf, president of DFB, has explained the decision to sack Flick. He explained that the time to appoint a new manager at the helm has come (via DFB's website):

"The committees agreed that the Men's senior national team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need to look at that European Championshipa spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country.

"For me, personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. Therefore the decision was unavoidable."

Rudi Voller, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will take charge of the team on an interim basis. With the Euro 2024 on the horizon, Germany will need a permanent replacement for Hansi Flick soon.