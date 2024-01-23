"Finally signed a defender", "MLS ain't ready" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign Argentine star on loan

Fans have reacted to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami signing Argentine centre-back Nicolas Freire on loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM for the upcoming 2024 MLS season.

Freire, 29, has played over 250 games in club football, mostly in South America. He played the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Greek Super League side Olympiacos before returning to Pumas.

The centre-back has won the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Copa Ecuador and the Argentine Primera Nacional. So his addition will boost Miami's title credentials as they hope to win the league after finishing a lowly 14th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference last season.

That has undoubtedly excited fans, with one ecstatic that the Herons 'finally' signed a defender:

"Finally signed a defender"

Another chimed in:

"The MLS isn't ready"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have commenced their pre-season, drawing goalless at El Salvador in a hybrid friendly last week before losing 1-0 at FC Dallas on Monday (January 22).

"I'm really proud to take this step in my career" - Nicolas Freire on joining Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Nicolas Freire has joined the Herons on loan.

Nicolas Freire is delighted to join his compatriot Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as the much-travelled player gets prepared for a new adventure.

Freire said that he's looking forward to joining his new teammates and helping them compete for titles. The Herons won their maiden title last year in the Leagues Cup and also reached the US Open Cup final.

The defender said, as per Miami's website:

“I’m really proud to take this step in my career and play for a great club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining the group and dedicating myself to working hard here. This is an ambitious club that dreams big, and I’m excited to help us compete for titles.”

The Herons' chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said about the Santa Lucia native:

“Nicolas offers us a sturdy defensive presence who we know will work hard and help command the backline.

"He’s been successful in several high-quality competitions throughout his career, and we’re excited to bring him onboard to help us compete for titles in 2024. We believe his experience will be an asset for us.”

Freire is likely to feature for Messi and Co. in their next friendly with Al-Hilal in Riyadh on February 29.