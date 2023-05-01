“Fit and ready” – Frank Lampard hints at rare start to out-of-favour Chelsea star against Arsenal 

Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard has hinted at a possible start for out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Arsenal.

The Blues visit the Gunners at the Emirates in the Premier League for the London derby on Tuesday (May 2) as Aubameyang returns to his old stomping ground for the first time since leaving in 2022. However, the Gabonese international has been frozen out at Chelsea in 2023, making only two appearances, but they came in their last three league games.

Lampard is giving him an opportunity to revive his faltering career with the side.The former Arsenal hitman could be in line for just his fifth start of the top-flight campaign this week.

Ahead of the clash, Lampard said (A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

“I’m obviously not going to divulge the team right here, but he’s fit and ready.”

Aubameyang returned to England last summer after just six months at Barcelona and has endured his worst run of form since, netting just three goals in 20 appearances for Chelsea. Just one of them has come in the league from 14 appearances, and that came on his club debut against Crystal Palace in October.

However, Lampard feels playing against his former club could be a motivation for Aubameyang, which he revealed could be a factor behind including the Gabonese. Lampard added:

“Possibly, because I think we all think sometimes a player going back to their old club gives them certain motivation."

Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal in four and a half years and won two titles. However, he fell out of favour towards the end of his tenure for a disciplinary breach that led to Mikel Arteta freezing him from the squad.

Arsenal looking to bounce back against Chelsea

Arsenal's title push crumbled spectacularly after four winless games as Manchester City climbed above them atop the standings last weekend.

The holders are a point above the Gunners with a game in hand after beating Fulham on Sunday, so Mikel Arteta's side now have to play catch-up. Only five games remain in the campaign, including against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton, as they aim to finish with 90 points, which is the most they can reach now.

It still may not be enough, though, as Arsenal need City to slip up to climb back into pole position.

