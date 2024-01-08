“Flop that no one talks about”, “Bro is cursed” - Fans blast Manchester United star for ‘awful’ display in 2-0 win over Wigan

Manchester United fans on social media have slammed striker Rasmus Hojlund for his performance in the team's 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Hojlund started the Red Devils' FA Cup third-round match against the League One side on Monday, January 8. While his build-up play was decent, his finishing was poor as he missed two big chances and got only two of his four shots on target. The Dane also lost possession seven times and won just five of his 12 duels.

This saw him receive plenty of flak on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan writing:

"This is Rasmus Hojlund, a flop that no one talks about 😭"

Expand Tweet

Popular Manchester United fan account @UTDTrey tweeted:

"Hojlund nah, bro is cursed"

Expand Tweet

Yet another fan wrote:

"Hojlund is absolutely awful for 80 million 🤣"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hojlund's performance against Wigan means the forward, signed from Atalanta for a reported £72 million, has just one goal in 18 games across the Premier League, EFL Cup and FA Cup. This is in heavy contrast to his form in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored five times in six matches.

Despite his struggles on Monday, United managed to record a win. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring with a curler from outside the box in the 22nd minute before Bruno Fernandes' 74th-minute penalty sealed their place in the fourth round.

Roy Keane criticizes Rasmus Hojlund for Manchester United forward's first-half miss against Wigan

Rasmus Hojlund received a good chance to open the scoring in the first half when Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle parried a Marcus Rashford effort towards him. The ball came to him fairly quickly and the Dane failed to react in time, kneeing the ball wide with virtually the entire goal gaping.

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who was on punditry duty for ITV, sympathized with Hojlund at half-time. However, Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who was in the studio with Wright, slammed the 20-year-old for the miss. He said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"You're too kind. I would be fuming with him.

"We wanted United to show a part of their game tonight and they have in terms of missing chances and not being clinical - I want to see that side of United tonight. When your striker is missing chances, we can say unlucky all day, they are great opportunities.

"Put the ball in the back of the net and stop messing around!"

Hojlund's next chance to regain his scoring touch will come on January 14 when Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.