Football agent claims Liverpool have made a bid close to £100m to sign long-term transfer target

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer to sign long-time target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to agent Haydn Dodge, the Reds have declared their interest in the player by making an offer close to £100 million.

The offer comes as Jurgen Klopp's side look to complete a revamp of the side's midfield. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Naby Keita have failed to perform up to the mark this season. Meanwhile, Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave the club as well.

Hence, the Reds are looking to invest heavily to upgrade their squad.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about Bellingham, Dodge said (via Caught Offside):

“It’s known that a bid [from Liverpool] just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window. A revamp in the middle of the park is exactly what Liverpool, their fans and Jurgen Klopp need so it is not surprising to see them going all out for Bellingham.”

Dortmund are trying their best to keep the player with two years left on his contract. However, a mouth-watering proposal might take Bellingham away from Signal Iduna Park.

Alongside the Reds, multiple other top clubs in Europe are looking to sign Bellingham. Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the many clubs who are looking to purchase the talented midfielder.

The 19-year-old has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund since arriving from Championship side Birmingham City in 2020. He has also become a regular contributor for the national side under manager Gareth Southgate as well.

Bellingham has 10 goals and six assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season for Dortmund. He has 20 goals and 24 assists in 124 appearances since his move in the summer of 2020.

Luis Diaz injury update as Liverpool prepare to face Manchester City

Luis Diaz looks set to make a return to Premier League action.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz could make a return to the squad ahead of Liverpool's Premier League away clash against Manchester City on April 1.

The Colombian has been ruled out since suffering a knee injury in October. While he was originally due to return in December, a setback in recovery meant he spent longer on the sidelines.

The Times reports that the winger has now returned to full training. However, the clash against Pep Guardiola's side could be a little too soon and he is expected to be named on the bench.

Diaz has registered four goals and three assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

Alongside Diaz, Jurgen Klopp will be waiting for the verdicts on the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

The Uruguayan suffered an injury against Real Madrid and will be assessed by the club's medical officials. Meanwhile, Gakpo had to return from international duty due to a bout of food poisoning and will be evaluated before the game.

