“For every breath of air, I will sing thank you my God” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shares latest holiday snaps on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez once again took to social media as she shared a series of holiday snaps. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been enjoying their downtime on Sardinia Island in Italy.

Both have kept fans updated about their holiday with regular social media posts. Rodriguez recently shared a series of images. She captioned the photos, writing on Instagram:

"And for every sip of air, I will sing thank you my God."

Georgina Rodriguez posted a few solo snaps flaunting her red dress. She was also seen holding a glass of wine. Apart from that, Rodriguez also posed with Cristiano Ronaldo's friend and their partners on a luxurious yacht.

The model also gave fans a taste of the exotic location they are staying at. Apart from that, Rodriguez showed off her watch and jewelry as well. She posted a total of nine images for her 50 million Instagram followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently reached a social media landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently crossed the 50 million follower mark on her Instagram. She became the first footballer's wife/girlfriend to reach the landmark.

To put things into perspective, David Beckham's partner Victoria Beckham has 30 million followers on the platform. Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, meanwhile, has 36 million Instagram followers.

Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram. The Portuguese superstar earned his enormous fame through his exploits on the football pitch. Rodriguez has also become a social media sensation since she started dating Ronaldo back in 2016.

Her popularity has skyrocketed and the model has become one of the most-followed female celebrities in the world. Rodriguez also has her own Netflix show, 'I am Georgina'. The reality TV show is currently in its second season. Fans get a closer look at the model's personal life through the show.

Poll : 0 votes