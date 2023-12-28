"For me, what they spent on him was an absolute bargain” - Alan Shearer makes bold claim about Arsenal summer signing

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has hailed Arsenal's Declan Rice as an 'absolute bargain' following the midfielder's rousing start to life at the Emirates.

Arriving on a reported club record £105 million move from West Ham United, Rice has taken to his new club like a duck to water and has quickly become a first-team regular.

The 24-year-old has made the defensive midfield position his own, making 26 appearances across competitions, starting 24. He has also contributed three goals and two assists, including two stoppage-time winners.

Considering the Englishman's impact since his summer arrival, Shearer - the Premier League record goalscorer with 260 goals - reckons his compatriot to be a bargain deal.

“For me, what they spent on him was an absolute bargain,” Shearer said (as per Amazon via AFCStuff)

The Gunners take on Rice's former side, West Ham, at home in the league on Thursday (December 28). A win will take Mikel Arteta's team back to the top of the pile after 19 games.

Arsenal announce XI for West Ham game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named the same XI, bar Kai Havertz, that drew 1-1 at Liverpool in the league last weekend. The German is suspended for the West Ham game due to yellow card accumulation and has been replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Goalkeeper David Raya continues to start instead of Aaron Ramsdale, ahead of a four-man defence comprisin Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Martin Odegaard is the captain, with Declan Rice starting alongside him in midfield for the first time agains this former side. Trossard is the other player in the middle of the park. Attackers Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli complete the XI.

Arsenal have a rousing home record in the league against West Ham. Their come-from-behind 3-1 win last season at the Emirates was their 12th in 13 league outings against the Hammers.

However, Arteta and Co. will do well to underestimate the Hammers, who have won five of their last seven games across competitions as they seek European football next season.