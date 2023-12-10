Chelsea fans online are happy to see striker Nicolas starting on the bench for their Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues have had a tough 2023-24 campaign so far under Mauricio Pochettino and sit 10th in the table with five wins, four draws and six defeats. They come into the clash against Everton on the back of a 2-1 loss at Manchester United. They put in a disappointing performance against the Red Devils and would hope to bounce back against the Toffees.

Robert Sanchez starts in goal for Chelsea as expected, with Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and Marc Cucurella in defense. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez start in midfield with Conor Gallagher, who returns after serving his one-match suspension. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Cole Palmer start in attack with Armando Broja up front.

Chelsea fans online are delighted to see Jackson, who has flattered to deceive since his summer arrival, on the bench against Everton. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions as one wrote:

"beautiful lineup broja and mudyrk deserve therr chance"

Another fan tweeted:

"I must say that for once, I agree with Poch"

Jackson joined the Blues from Villarreal in the summer for a reported fee of €35 million. He has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 17 games across competitions but has received for missing a number of big chances.

Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Reece James' fitness ahead of Everton vs Chelsea

Reece James has struggled with multiple injury issues this season and made just eight appearances across competitions for Chelsea, providing one assist. He hasn't played an entire game this season yet and it is unlikely he will do so against Everton as well.

Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on James' fitness and how it also affects his performance and captaincy, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"The priority for Reece now is building his confidence and his fitness, and for the time to come he can play 90 minutes. If we want to get the best from Reece we have to give him time, because if not it’s difficult to be fit."

He added:

"He’s doing really well as captain. He’s helping the club. He’s helping his team-mates. He’s helping in every single decision in which he’s involved. He’s always positive.

"You need to remember for any captain, if he’s not playing, it’s difficult to be involved and to help the team, but he’s doing a fantastic job. I am so happy with him."

James will be a key figure for Chelsea against Everton as he will be up against in-form Dwight McNeil on the Blues' right flank. McNeil scored once and provided one assist in the Toffees' 3-0 win over Newcastle United in their last game.