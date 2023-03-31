Former Arsenal star Philippe Senderos makes prediction for Liverpool's crucial PL encounter against Manchester City

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos believes Manchester City will not drop points against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at the Etihad on April 1. He added that Pep Guardiola's side would be determined to put pressure on the Gunners in the title race.

Manchester City will play first this weekend and take on Liverpool at home. They are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal in the title race with a game in hand.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Senderos claimed that Liverpool have done well this season against the top teams. He stated that it would not be a surprise if the Reds win, however, he believes Manchester City will walk out as winners on Saturday. He said:

"Liverpool have been inconsistent this season, but they've actually done really well against the top teams in the division; they've already beaten Manchester City once this season, so you wouldn't be surprised to see them take something from this game."

He added:

"But they're up against a really dominant team, at home, in Man City. They take control of so many games and they have such a good record at home. If everyone is at their best, City win that game."

Senderos also claimed that Arsenal might not be watching the game as they will be focused on their own clash against Leeds United. He said:

"Personally I always wanted to be the team playing in the early kick-off, because as a team, you're putting the pressure on your opponents, and then you can sit back and watch how they get on later in the day."

He added:

"While they'll obviously be aware of what's happened in that game before kicking off themselves, I don't think if you're Arsenal you can afford to watch the early kick-off, because you need to prepare for your own game. It means that, whatever the result in that Man City game, it will be on the minds of the Arsenal players heading into their game against Leeds. There's so much at stake at this point in the season."

Manchester City chasing Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola's side are fighting to retain their Premier League title and have new challengers this season. The Spaniard's former assistant manager Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners fighters and is leading the table with 10 games left.

Manchester City were in stunning form just before the international break and scored 13 goals in their last two matches. They beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup and thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have also been in good form this season and they won their last three matches in the league before the break. They defeated Fulham, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace and will be keen to carry the momentum.

