Former Manchester United star weighs in on club's Rasmus Hojlund pursuit, believes move might be a 'gamble'

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has warned the Red Devils about signing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker after Wout Weghorst's six-month loan deal expired this summer. Hojlund has reportedly been earmarked as a major target.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are even willing to loan Mason Greenwood to Atalanta to facilitate a move for Hojlund. It was recently claimed that the Red Devils are planning a £50 million bid for the Serie A forward.

It remains to be seen how Greenwood's potential inclusion impacts Hojlund's price tag. However, Butt believes that the English giants are taking a risk by moving for the 20-year-old.

"He [Hojlund] seems like the right fit, but it's a gamble when you buy someone from a different league. He's never played in our league and you don't know what it's going to be like when he comes here.

"But you can only rely on recruitment. You're ultimately as good as your recruitment team so we’ll see how that pans out."

The six-cap Denmark international signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer for €17.2 million (£14.7 million) and signed a long-term five-year contract. He scored nine times and provided four assists in 32 Serie A games.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sign former Manchester United midfielder

Marcel Sabitzer returned to Bayern Munich earlier this month after his six-month loan deal expired at Manchester United.

The Austria international managed three goals and an assist in 18 games across competitions for the English giants. He was used as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder and a No. 8 during that short stint.

Bayern are now open to entertaining bids of around €15 to €17 million for the 29-year-old, as per Fabrizio Romano. And former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for him.

The pundit told CaughtOffside:

"There have been recent reports that the Bavarians are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just €15m – if that is true, I cannot believe United haven’t snapped their hand off already. If they’re not going to take Bayern Munich up on it, I wonder if Klopp will think about it.

"He’s proven he can play in the Premier League and that fee is almost too good to turn down, especially when it’s senior international-level midfielders you’re in the market for!"

Bayern signed Sabitzer from RB Leipzig in August 2021 on a four-year deal. He has since registered two goals and as many assists in 54 games for the Bavarian giants.

