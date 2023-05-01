Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Jorginho ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Frank Lampard has given his verdict on Jorginho ahead of Chelsea's Premier League showdown against Arsenal on May 2.

The Italy international worked under Lampard during the Englishman's first stint as Chelsea's manager. Lampard was sacked in January 2021, while Jorginho left Stamford Bridge to join Arsenal for a transfer fee of £12 million two years later.

The 31-year-old will face his former club for the first time since making the switch to the Emirates. Speaking ahead of the game against Arsenal, Lampard praised the former Napoli midfielder and said, via Metro:

"I like Jorgi, he’s a very, very good player. Part of the team that went on to win the Champions League and a central figure in it, I think. Good personality in the dressing room to drive the team – a good player.

The current Chelsea interim boss added:

"If he plays he’s just another good player in that squad and that’s the options that teams who are challenging for the titles have. Sometimes you can change a player and not drop the level, or in fact bring a different type of player in, and if that happens then it’s obviously something we’ve just got to deal with."

Jorginho missed just one game in the 2021-22 Champions League season due to suspension as his team lifted the trophy by beating Manchester City in the final.

Jorginho wasn't signed by Mikel Arteta with the long-term picture in mind, considering he signed a one-and-a-half-year contract in January. He has, however, been used quite often this season, playing in 11 games across competitions for his new club.

What Arsenal star Jorginho said about Frank Lampard after Chelsea sacking

Current Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was, of course, still at Chelsea when Frank Lampard was sacked in January 2021 after a run of eight league games with just one win.

Speaking in April later that year, the Italian midfielder claimed that the Englishman 'skipped a few steps' before being appointed as Chelsea's head coach in the summer of 2019. His quotes read, via the aforementioned source:

"Look, I’ll be really sincere here on Lampard. I believe, given he was a legend at the club, he skipped some steps necessary for learning before moving to a big club.

He added:

"He came to a club where he is a legend, without having experience at other clubs. I think he came too soon, skipped a few steps ahead and wasn’t ready for a job at this level, to be honest."

Lampard managed Chelsea's youth team for a year until June 2018 before being announced as Derby County's manager. After just one season with the Rams, he was instated as the Blues' senior manager after Maurizio Sarri's departure.

