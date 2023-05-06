“The fans have been used to a lot of success” – Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea fans giving stick to co-owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea fans were letting their feelings known to the club's co-owner Todd Boehly with their chants during the team's 3-1 Premier League away win against Bournemouth.

The Blues finally managed to end their six-game losing run across competitions. The result also ended Frank Lampard's 100 percent losing record as the caretaker manager.

Conor Gallagher gave the Blues the lead. Though Matias Vina equalized, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix scored two late goals to seal the three points for the west Londoners.

Fans, though, made their feelings clear to Boehly with their chants in what has been a mediocre season for the club. Lampard addressed those chants, telling the media following the win against Bournemouth (via football.london):

"This is Chelsea Football Club. The fans have been used to a lot of success, that's what they want. I'm not going to comment on any of the stuff you're talking about, but what I do know is the fans will stick with the club and they're a fantastic group of fans."

He added:

"I do know that there's a lot of intention to get this club where we want to be again. There's not one club out there of our size or anywhere near our size that hasn't had transitional periods. People would give their left arm to have the success we've had over the last 20 years, so we have to go again, work a bit and come back stronger next year."

The west Londoners' policies have often been criticized since the start of the season. While Boehly has spent massive money to build a solid team for the future, the team's manager recruitment policy has been questionable.

After controversially sacking Thomas Tuchel at the start of the season, the club recruited Graham Potter, who was not very experienced at the top level. After parting ways with Potter, instead of recruiting a world-class manager, Boehly and Co. brought back Lampard.

Hence, it's understandable why the fans might question the board's actions during their below-par season.

What's next for Chelsea?

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea will return to action on May 13 to take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash. The Blues are now 11th in the league, courtesy of their win against Bournemouth.

Forest, meanwhile, are battling relegation as they are 18th with only 30 points on the board from 34 games. Yet another win for Chelsea should be a massive boost for the team.

The west Londoners have only four games remaining in the season. By performing well in these games, the club can bring an end to their poor campaign in a somewhat respectable manner. Whether they can actually do it remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes