"Frank's a nice fella but that's irrelevant" – Chelsea branded a 'laughing stock' for appointing Lampard on interim basis

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Chelsea for bringing Frank Lampard back as interim manager this campaign.

The Blues fired Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge earlier this month. After replacing Thomas Tuchel last September, the former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to 12 wins, eight draws and 12 defeats across all competitions.

With less than two months left until the end of the campaign, Lampard has popped up as a temporary option for the west London side. He has been out of a job since January after getting sacked by Everton.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan claimed that Chelsea's decision to hire Lampard would be comical. Sharing his reasoning, he said:

"I think it would be laughable. I think Frank was an abject failure towards the end at Everton. I think the culture at Stamford Bridge was poor towards the end [of Lampard's tenure]. Players that have now gone, I grant you [Antonio] Rudiger, Frank marginalised."

Slamming the Blues for their managerial situation, Jordan added:

"I think, in certain quarters, Chelsea are a laughing stock. Why would they want to compound that and make themselves an even bigger laughing stock by bringing Frank to sit in situ. I'm sorry to have to say this... Frank's a nice fella but that's irrelevant."

Stating Lampard would be wrong to take the job, Jordan concluded:

"Why would Frank want to do it? It's diminishing him. He'd be doing everyone a favour by turning up and getting a gig and second of all, you've been down that route. [Chelsea should] get on with appointing a big name manager if that's what they want to do."

◉ Matches: 95

◉ Wins: 37

◉ Draws: 19

◉ Losses: 39

◉ Win rate: 38.95%

◉ Goals For: 137

◉ Goals Against: 136



Frank Lampard's managerial record in the Premier League:

◉ Matches: 95
◉ Wins: 37
◉ Draws: 19
◉ Losses: 39
◉ Win rate: 38.95%
◉ Goals For: 137
◉ Goals Against: 136

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as full-time options of late.

Chelsea forward expresses his opinion after Graham Potter's sacking earlier this month

Chelsea star Kai Havertz, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on Graham Potter's sacking last weekend. Speaking at a post-match interaction, he said:

"First of all, I have to say it is really nice and we have to respect Bruno [Saltor] and the coaching staff for standing in front of the team when the manager got the sack. The club has to respect those guys. But it is not our job to think about who is coming in."

Assuming responsibility for his club's ongoing woes, Havertz added:

"It is not nice. We have to take responsibility for what is going on. We are at the front, everyone sees us. We are all very frustrated to see Graham go but we have to accept the situation."

The Blues, who are 11th with 39 points from 29 Premier League games, are next set to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

