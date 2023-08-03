"Fun while it lasted", "Seasons done" - Chelsea fans react as summer signing gets subbed out after picking up injury against Dortmund

Chelsea fans are fearing the worst after Christopher Nkunku was forced off with an injury in their pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Nkunku lasted just 22 minutes of the clash with BvB before having to be substituted for Mykhaylo Mudryk. The French attacker appeared to pick up a knee injury as he trudged off the pitch.

It could be a massive blow for the Blues as Nkunku has made a promising start to life at his new club. He joined Mauricio Pochettino's side from RB Leipzig for £52 million earlier this summer and has already bagged three goals in five friendlies.

However, the 25-year-old has a storied history of injury issues as he missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a torn knee ligament. Chelsea fans will be praying that his knock against Dortmund isn't of the same issue.

Pochettino has been impressed by what he has seen from the France international during pre-season. The Argentine coach has been particularly praiseful of his partnership with fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson (via BBC Sport):

"They can complement each other really well. I am so happy with both. We are working hard to try to create the dynamic that will become natural."

Hence, fans are now fearing that Nkunku may not even be able to start the season after he was forced off against BvB. One fan tweeted:

"It was fun while it lasted."

Another fan has already written off the west Londoners' upcoming season:

"Season's done."

Here's how Twitter reacted after the Frenchman was forced off with an injury:

Pys @CFCPys Nkunku down injured. Mudryk coming on. Nkunku down injured. Mudryk coming on.

KB @CFC24k @CFCPys It was fun while it lasted

🇦🇷🕊️ @ZYR0L @CFCPys I hope its not anything serious

Bailey @BailsMe0ut @CFCPys cancel the rest of this game!!!!

Juventus reach agreement with Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and insist on Dusan Vlahovic swap deal

Lukaku is edging towards Juventus.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Serie A giants Juventus have reached an agreement with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian and the Old Lady have agreed on a three-year deal with the option of a further year.

However, Juve are insisting on Dusan Vlahovic being part of the deal that sees Lukaku head to the Allianz Stadium. Massimiliano Allegri's side also want €40 million for the Serbian striker in exchange for the wantaway Belgium international.

Chelsea will now make a decision regarding Vlahovic potentially being part of a swap deal. That decision will be down to Pochettino as he looks to make further alterations to his attack.

There is seemingly no way back for Lukaku at Stamford Bridge after a volatile second spell with the Blues. He rejoined his former club from Inter Milan in a then club-record £97.5 million deal.

However, Lukaku dissapointed during in the 2021-22 campaign, managing 15 goals in 44 games across competitions. He gave a controversial interview to Sky Italia about former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's system. The club have been at loggerheads with the striker since and he spent last season back at Inter.