Gabriel Marcotti names Chelsea star as one of the ‘worst signings’ of the season

ESPN pundit Gabriel Marcotti has named Chelsea's summer signing Romeo Lavia as one of the worst when it comes to the player's value for money.

The Blues pipped Premier League rivals Liverpool to the defensive midfielder signing, paying Southampton a reported fee of £58 million for Lavia's services. Since joining Stamford Bridge, the 19-year-old has failed to appear even once as he remains sidelined due to injury.

When asked about the worst value for money signings this summer, Marcotti placed Lavia fifth. He told ESPN (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Nothing against Romeo Lavia, but that is a big price to pay for somebody who’s played zero minutes thus far. He’s been injured, based on the criteria you’ve got to go off of that. He clocks in at number five."

Currently, the Belgium international is nursing an ankle injury and is expected to be out of action till December. Even when Lavia returns to action, a spot in Mauricio Pochettino's starting eleven is far from guaranteed.

With Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez currently occupying midfield roles, the ex-Southampton may find it hard to break into the side. Last season, he managed 29 Premier League appearances, finding the net on one occasion for the Saints.

It will be interesting to see whether Lavia can find himself a spot in the west London side's first eleven after he recovers from injury.

Chelsea suffer setback as Carney Chukwuemeka injury worsens- Reports

Carney Chukwuemeka (via Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has reportedly suffered a setback as he was nearing a return to first-team action for the club. The former Aston Villa player started the season well but picked up a knee injury in the 3-1 loss against West Ham on August 20.

Chukwuemeka was named on the Blues bench for the 4-1 (October 7) win against Burnley before the international break, a sign that he's close to returning. However, the Evening Standard claims that the player is experiencing pain in his knee again, which could set the youngster back a few weeks.

This season, the 19-year-old midfielder has scored one goal from two appearances in the Premier League. Blues fans will have to wait and see if Chukwuemeka is named in the squad for the club's clash against London rivals Arsenal on Saturday (October 21).