Gary Lineker makes social media post responding to rumors linking England superstar with a summer move to Manchester United

England legend Gary Lineker has laughed off the rumors linking Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane to a potential Manchester United move.

Kane was linked with a potential move to the Red Devils multiple times during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. United were even interested in him last summer but didn't make a move as he joined Bayern for a reported fee of €120 million.

The England captain has been in sensational form for the German side, scoring 36 goals and providing 11 assists in just 34 games across competitions. He recently became the first player to score four hat-tricks in his debut season in Bundesliga.

A transfer page on X shared a Give Me Sport report linking Kane to Manchester United, who have struggled this season. Quoting the tweet, Lineker responded with six laughing emojis:

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They finished last in their UEFA Champions League group, losing twice against Bayern Munich, with Kane registering one goal and two assists against them.

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million last summer. The 21-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 30 games across competitions for them but is currently out due to injury.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's xG after Everton win

The Red Devils beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9. Penalties from Bruno Fernandes (12') and Marcus Rashford (36') helped them earn all three points despite another disappointing performance.

Everton largely dominated Manchester United in the game but failed to convert their opportunities into goals. After the game, United manager Erik ten Hag pointed out the xG difference between the two sides (2.72-1.61).

When asked about whether his side conceding multiple opportunities is sustainable, he said (via manutd.com):

“Yeah, we do already. I would say for a longer time and in many more games. Their xG is not that high, ours is much higher. It was their game plan obviously. We have players who feel comfortable to defend lower, but you have to be very disciplined.

"We co-operated very well and I think it was a team performance. But especially our back four with the keeper Andre at the back, and Casemiro in front, did very well.”

Manchester United have conceded 20+ shots in four Premier League games this season, including the Everton clash (23). They have conceded 467 shots overall in the league, with only Sheffield United conceding more (501).