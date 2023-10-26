Gary Neville gives honest thoughts about Andre Onana after the goalkeeper's poor performances for Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hinted that he is not happy with summer signing Andre Onana's performances for the club. Neville admitted that he is still unsure about the former Ajax goalkeeper.

Neville was doing a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter) when he was quizzed about the new Manchester United goalkeeper. He quickly replied with a 'whatever' emoji, hinting that things have not gone as planned for Onana.

The former Inter Milan shot-stopper has made a few too many errors this season, and it has cost the Red Devils points in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. He was signed from Inter after long-time Manchester United keeper David de Gea's contract expired this summer.

Neville spoke about the issues earlier this month and said on The Overlap:

"We've lived with it post Peter and pre Van der Sar we had Mark Bosnich, Fabien Barthez, Roy Carroll, Tim Howard, Ricardo, Massimo Taibi that's six I can think of in a very short period of time and it was really unsettling for them."

"They're good lads but you could feel that unsettled feeling. It was a bit of a flip flop. You knew you didn't have Peter. Then Edwin came in as he was calm and had that stature. David de Gea didn't have a great start but he came out of it and that's something Onana will have to look at."

Onana managed to turn things around this week by saving an injury-time penalty against FC Copenhagen to help Manchester United win 1-0 in the Champions League.

Arsenal legend comments on Manchester United star

Ian Wright also commented on Andre Onana when he was on The Overlap with Gary Neville. He stated that Onana's mistakes have been costly for Manchester United but praised the goalkeeper for his passing.

Wright said:

"When you look at the mistakes, hopefully he's got the mentality to get through it. Not even as a Man United fan, he frightens me simply because he makes so many mistakes. Because if you score two then you will still worry you will concede three. It would scare me playing with him at the moment. On the floor he's very good and his passing, but I'm not seeing in the way he plays that makes me think he's getting through that (his poor form)."

Inter Milan's financial records have shown that Manchester United paid €50.2 million for the former Ajax star. The goalkeeper could soon have competition from David de Gea, as reports suggest the Spaniard is heading back to Old Trafford on a short-term deal.