Gary Neville hails Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for 'over-achieving' with his current squad

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lauded manager Erik ten Hag amid the Red Devils' stellar form this season. The Englishman believes the Dutch boss is completely tapping into his current squad's potential and that the team is performing at a higher level than expected.

Neville said on his podcast for Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail):

"This manager does seem to have something different at this moment in time. He's getting a lot more out of the squad than I would expect. I think some of those [previous United] managers had better players and better squads."

He continued:

"If you'd said to me that Manchester United a year ago with Ralf Rangnick as manager, would be playing today with Marcus Rashford up front with Wout Weghorst and Garnacho, I'd be saying: 'We're in a bit of trouble here.' If you'd said that Martial would still be holding the line up front, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, all these players, they're still here."

The former Manchester United defender then urged the club to back Ten Hag in the summer transfer window. He said:

"He will need further support in the transfer market to get Manchester United back where they are. Because he's overperforming and out-achieving anything that I could imagine at this moment in time."

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Manchester City. The Red Devils have put in some great performances under Ten Hag this season.

Most recently, they secured a dominant 3-0 victory against Leicester City on Sunday (19 February) thanks to a brace from in-form Marcus Rashford and a goal from Jadon Sancho.

"This coach needs supporting" - Gary Neville says Ten Hag 'deserves his period of time' at Manchester United amid potential takeover

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, announced last November that they were considering inviting new investment or an outright sale. The Red Devils have received takeover bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani (via Manchester Evening News).

Amid uncertainty over the ownership of the club, Neville has urged his former outfit to retain Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Englishman said:

"This manager deserves his period of time. He's demonstrated that at Ajax, he's done enough in his first season [at United]. I think it would be madness that any owner would come in and think straight away, 'We're going to change this coach.' I don't think they would have that even in their minds."

Neville added:

"In fact, I would have it the complete opposite that this coach needs supporting for the next couple of years at least off the back of this one. Three years is the minimum time I would give Erik ten Hag. What he's done already, he looks like the real deal."

