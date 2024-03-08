Gary Neville jokes Erik ten Hag will win the Premier League title with rivals if Manchester United sack the manager

Gary Neville has joked that Erik ten Hag will win the Premier League with Liverpool if Manchester United sack him.

Ten Hag joined the Red Devils in 2022 after an impressive stint with Eredivisie giants Ajax. The Dutchman, however, has struggled recently at the club. Despite a promising first season at Old Trafford, where he won the Carabao Cup and helped the club seal a top-four finish, Ten Hag hasn't been able to replicate his success this term.

There have been reports that INEOS could look to part ways with Ten Hag at the end of the season. Neville has now said that the Dutch manager will win the Premier League if he takes charge of Liverpool. The United legend said (via Rousing the Kop):

“What’s going to happen is Ten Hag will get sacked by United, Liverpool will appoint him and he’ll win the league for Liverpool!”

Jurgen Klopp is set to step down as the Liverpool manager at the end of the season. Hence, the Merseysiders will need to scout for a new manager. Even if Ten Hag doesn't continue as the Manchester United manager, it's unlikely he would move to Anfield due to his recent associations with the Red Devils.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League with 44 points from 27 matches and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points. Unless there is a dramatic turnaround, it's difficult for Ten Hag's side to secure a top-four finish, meaning the Dutchman's job hangs in the balance.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund explains why he attended the Manchester derby

While Rasmus Hojlund wasn't fit to play in the Manchester derby, he traveled with the squad to the Etihad to attend the game. The Dane has now explained the reason.

The young striker, adjudged Premier League Player of the Month for February, said that he wanted to get a feel of the away derby day. He said (via United's website):

“Normally, we don’t go to away games, but I was off on the day so I thought we should go to support the boys and just be around the team, also for the sake of us to get the feeling and smelling it."

He added:

"Because when you’re injured, it can hang a bit, that you’re not playing, so to get in the changing room and get that feeling again [means] there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Manchester United have missed Hojlund in big time. He has been in good form recently and has racked up 13 goals and two assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season.