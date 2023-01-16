Gary Neville makes bold Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Gary Neville has predicted that Manchester City and Manchester United will finish above Arsenal in the Premier League, despite the Gunners' current eight-point lead. He does not believe that Mikel Arteta's men will be able to maintain their lead and win the title.

Speaking on his podcast, the former Manchester United legend revealed his thoughts regarding the title chase. When asked if the Gunners would go on to secure the title after a long period at the top of the table, Neville stated (via Sky Sports):

"No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!"

SPORTbible @sportbible



Gary Neville: "No. Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second"







Martin Tyler: "Will Arsenal win the league?"Gary Neville: "No. Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second" Martin Tyler: "Will Arsenal win the league?"Gary Neville: "No. Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second" 👀👀👀https://t.co/5UZIhCjR9S

He went on:

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great."

Neville revealed that Manchester City and Erling Halaand would set the league alight with a brilliant run that would culminate in defending their title:

"The reality of it is, I think at some point Man City will hit a run. Once they do, they've got to play Arsenal twice. With City, is Erling Haaland not getting the service, or does he need to do more? I'll ask that question. "Does he need to do more, or does he need to be patient?"

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Gary Neville thinks Arsenal will finish 3rd in the Premier League Gary Neville thinks Arsenal will finish 3rd in the Premier League 👀 https://t.co/v8uPeBlftn

He continued:

"If Erling Haaland starts to kick on, if City start to purr, if the defence starts to shore up a bit more than it has done, and they need Ruben Dias back if they can, I think City will win it."

Neville went on to discuss the Gunners' efforts, revealing that they could potentially dip as the season continued:

"At some point, there will be a very difficult period for Arsenal this season. Is it conceivable that they are going to continue as they are? I don't think it is. Could they draw two and lose one in a three-game period, and if they did that, their lead is gone, and the pack is up with them?"

He added:

"That's what I think is going to happen, we'll see a traditional Premier League season where a team goes out, the pacemaker, and then they'll get drawn back in a little bit. But I still think that this season is going to be far better for Arsenal than I ever imagined it would be."

Gary Neville expresses sympathy for Arsenal fans

On his podcast, Gary Neville conceded that his predictions would be difficult for Gooners:

"I know Arsenal fans will batter me, as they have been doing for the last four months, I hope you win it! I think for Mikel Arteta, it's so difficult for young managers to break that [Antonio] Conte, [Jurgen] Klopp, [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jose] Mourinho mould and become one of those super managers. You can't break them."

He went on to state that Arteta would join the elite managers if he was able to secure the title with Arsenal:

"If Arteta wins the league this season, he breaks into that bunch. He's doing it anyway, because his football is fantastic. But he needs to win that trophy. A Champions League, a Premier League, they are the super managers, the ones that win those trophies. So, fingers crossed that they do win it, if Man Utd can't, which I don't think they can, because I'd rather have that for the Premier League."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes