Gary Neville makes hilarious comment after Manchester United star misses sitter against Everton 

Gary Neville made a hilarious comment on Twitter as Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed a sitter during Manchester United's Premier League home clash against Everton on Saturday, April 8.

After the ball hit the post, Wan-Bissaka had the goal gaping at its mercy to find the back of the net. The former Crystal Palace star, however. slotted his left-footed effort wide of the post.

The Red Devils are leading the clash at Old Trafford by a goal at the moment. Scott McTominay found the back of the net in the 36th minute.

Gary Neville, however, reacted to Wan-Bissaka's miss as he wrote on Twitter:

"The Right Back goal scoring curse at Old Trafford continues."

Gary Neville @GNev2 The Right Back goal scoring curse at Old Trafford continues The Right Back goal scoring curse at Old Trafford continues

If Manchester United manage to keep their lead and get beyond the finish line, Erik ten Hag's side will reach third place in the league table momentarily. Fourth-placed Newcastle United, however, have played one game less than the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed Bruno Fernandes' new role

Bruno Fernandes has been operating on a deeper role in recent games. Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Portuguese midfielder will continue to do so.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League home clash against Everton, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"Yeah, [Fernandes did play deeper on Wednesday] and against Newcastle and against Fulham, He had some games [there]. We miss Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and have to sort things out to have a good balance in the midfield. It worked very well in the last game and I think Bruno is doing a great job there."

Ten Hag further added that his team have a crazy schedule of fixtures this season. The Dutch manager said:

"I think we have the most crazy schedule in this week, Three games to cover in six days and then the lunch game as well, which is not right, but we have to do it."

Manchester United entered the clash against Everton on the back of a 1-0 win against Brentford.

Poll : 0 votes