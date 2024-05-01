Gary Neville names 3 Manchester United teammates who were like ‘mice’ inside Red Devils’ dressing room

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Nicky Butt as the three teammates who were very quiet inside the dressing room.

All of the three players are graduates of the Red Devils' class of 92. They came into the first team together and served the team for a long period.

Neville, however, has stated that they were very quiet inside the dressing room for the first four or five years. He said (via football365):

"[Ryan] Giggs was so quiet, [Paul] Scholes, Butty [Nicky Butt], all of us- we were mice for the first four or five years in the dressing room."

All the mentioned players, though, went on to have notable careers with Manchester United. Scholes made 716 appearances for the club, while Giggs played 961 times. Butt made 387 appearances and Neville played 602 times.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says he was vocal on the pitch

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that he was always vocal on the pitch despite his reserved nature in the dressing room.

Neville further added that he always liked to pass information to his fellow defenders and other teammates. He said (via football365):

"I was always vocal on the pitch, I'd always give loads of information to my centre back and right-winger. I'd never shut up on the pitch."

Neville, however, claimed that Peter Schmeichel saw him as a threat on the pitch as he was one of the first ones to break into the team's defense. Neville, though, went on to have a remarkable career for the Red Devils. He scored seven goals and provided 49 assists in 602 appearances for the club.

Neville also won 29 trophies as a United player, including 12 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. He was the club's first-choice right-back for a long period.