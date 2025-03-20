"Genius from the GOAT" - Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo played key role in Diogo Costa's penalty save for Portugal in Nations League clash

Fans believe Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo played a key part in helping Diogo Costa save a penalty against Denmark in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. Despite the penalty miss, the Danes secured a 1-0 win against Portugal in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday, March 20.

Ad

In the 24th minute, Christian Eriksen was preparing to take a spot-kick for the Danes. Just before the 33-year-old was about to step up, the Portugal captain was seen giving some advice to his younger compatriot between the sticks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Costa dived low to his right and saved the penalty, keeping the game at 0-0. After the save, fans took to social media claiming that Ronaldo's insight helped the Porto shot-stopper make the right call.

@MrAJMALSays wrote:

"Ronaldo out here being a player, coach, and strategist all at once! Costa better thank him for that save!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

@FreddyLA7 claimed:

"Ronaldo told Costa where to jump."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

@bello4252 claimed, "He Knows how Eriksen takes Penalties from his time in training at Manchester United... MY CAPTAIN!"

"Not Penaldo for no reason, My Goat," @footyfanatico wrote.

@MrAJMALSays wrote, "Cristiano really said, "I got this!" Even off the pitch, he's making match-winning plays. Pure genius from the GOAT!"

Ad

"Cristiano giving Costa penalty tips like a big brother—guess even the GOAT has to babysit sometimes," @FameFlashBytes claimed.

"Cristiano Ronaldo. Greatest goalkeeper in the world when he wants to be," @goat7_cr7 wrote.

"He can play and still direct players," @Cee_TeeCee wrote.

"Cristiano Ronaldo had a huge impact that why Eriksen missed the penalty," @Sixthdecember6 claimed.

Ad

"Ronaldo’s Aura made Eriksen miss the penalty," @LitFarhan hilariously exclaimed.

Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in the Portugal national team for 23 years in a row

After starting and captaining Portugal in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark, legendary attacker Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into the record books.

Ad

The 40-year-old made his international debut as a rising 18-year-old star in August 2003. During the Nations League quarter-final, he became the first footballer to make an international appearance 23 years in a row - a testament to his incredible longevity.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Portuguese captain has led his side's 2024-25 Nations League charge from the front. Prior to the game against Denmark, he had bagged five goals and an assist in five games, helping his side get through the group stage with an unbeaten record (four wins, two draws).

With a whopping 135 goals and 46 assists in 218 appearances for Portugal, it is safe to say that Ronaldo will go down as one of the best goalscorers in international football history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback