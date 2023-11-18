Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo set up skating rink for kids as they celebrate daughter’s birthday with Disney princess-themed party

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter Alana Martina celebrated her sixth birthday in an extraordinarily lavish manner on November 12.

Her doting parents transformed their home into a fairytale kingdom in hues of pink, with an abundance of balloons. The festive atmosphere included a plethora of sweet treats, including a towering three-tiered birthday cake and a delightful homemade churros machine.

However, the centerpiece of the celebration was a spectacular skating rink, installed in the garden of their residence. This addition was an unexpected winter wonderland that saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and their children laughing and skating together.

Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's eldest son, shares a close bond with Rodriguez, who has embraced him as her own since their paths crossed. The family also includes the twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogacy, and their youngest daughter, Alana Martina.

In 2022, the couple tragically experienced the loss of their son Angel during childbirth. However, they find joy in their daughter Bella Esmeralda, who was born alongside Angel.

Georgina Rodriguez captivates with Instagram story as Cristiano Ronaldo continues Al-Nassr progress towards title

Georgina Rodriguez recently set social media abuzz with a bold and captivating Instagram story. Known for her alluring posts, Rodríguez took it a step further this time, sharing a mirror selfie where she was dressed in nothing but a bra.

The image, which would have caught the attention of her 53 million Instagram followers, featured the Spaniard in front of her makeup table. She was seemingly in the midst of preparing for an event.

However, since it was a story post, it didn't garner direct fan reactions within the platform.

Rodriguez shares a risque photo on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr on reportedly the richest contract in football history, has been making waves in the Saudi Pro League. Despite his impressive performance, scoring 14 goals in 19 matches across various competitions, he couldn’t lead Al Nassr to silverware last season.

However, his ambition remains undimmed in his first full season with the club. This time around, Ronaldo has already notched up 13 league goals in just 12 appearances. His impressive goalscoring has positioned him as a key player in Al Nassr’s quest for titles in the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League.

He has also provided contributions in the pre-season Arab Club Champions Cup tournament, helping them lift the trophy.