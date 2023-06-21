Georgina Rodriguez reveals what she misses from her previous life before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has lifted the lid on what she misses about her life before being thrust into the limelight.

Ronaldo, who previously dated Russian model Irina Shayk, got into a relationship with Rodriguez after meeting her in 2016 when he was at Real Madrid. It's worth noting that the Portuguese icon's current partner was working as a sales assistant at Gucci retail store in Madrid at the time.

Rodriguez has since made a name for herself as a model and influencer, garnering almost 50 million followers on Instagram. She often collaborates with fashion and lifestyle brands like L'Oreal and Alo Yoga. The Argentina-born model also has two children with Ronaldo and is the stepmother to his other three kids.

As the girlfriend of one of the world's most popular athletes, Georgina Rodriguez is often in the limelight. Although she has made it clear that he is happy with her life with Cristiano Ronaldo and their children, she admitted that she misses some things about her previous life.

"It’s the small things that you miss," Georgina Rodriguez told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "Being able to sit on a bench in the street or go to the park with your children without feeling observed."

Rodriguez comes from a humble background, having a Spanish-Argentina father and a Spanish mother in Buenos Aires. She eventually pursued modeling in Spain but had a quiet career until she met Ronaldo. Her net worth reportedly currently stands at $12 million.

When Georgina Rodriguez addressed rumors about break up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been living happily since getting together in 2016. They often share glimpses of their loving relationship on social media, while the latter provided a sneak peek into their luxurious life in her Netflix series "Soy Georgina."

However, there were claims that the couple were increasingly unhappy with each other earlier this year. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro claimed in April that it's likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will break up with Georgina Rodriguez. Caeiro alleged that Ronaldo feels Rodriguez is less and less interested in him and their family.

Rodriguez eventually broke her silence on the matter with a cryptic message on Instagram. The model hit out at people trying to spread rumors about her personal life, writing in an Instagram story:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, did not address the rumors directly. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared to put those claims to bed by posting an image of the couple kissing during a date on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes