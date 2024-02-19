Georgina Rodriguez shows support for Cristiano Ronaldo with her presence in Al-Nassr win against Al-Fateh

Georgina Rodriguez recently shared a picture of herself supporting Cristiano Ronaldo during Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. She watched from the stands as her partner scored the first goal of the game, and shared the photograph on her Instagram Stories (via TeamCRonaldo).

The early goal, which was Ronaldo's 21st of the league this season, was a beautiful first-time finish. Otavio provided the pass for Sultan Al Ghannam, who then set up the legendary Portuguese forward to put his effort in the back of the net.

The game saw its tense moments, especially when Salem Al Najdi equalized for Al-Fateh in the 29th minute. However, the teamwork between Ronaldo, Al Ghannam, and Otavio put them ahead. In the 72nd minute, the Portuguese striker laid the ball down the right flank for Al Ghannam, who delivered a perfect cross for Otavio to power in.

Currently, Al-Nassr sit seven points behind the league leaders Al Hilal, who recently won their match against Al Raed. This season could notably end with a win for Hilal, which could see Cristiano Ronaldo continue the chase for his first Saudi Pro League title.

Iranian newspaper edits photo of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez

On February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 39th birthday with a special Instagram post, where he was pictured with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five children. This family moment, which was shared with two cakes, was notably edited by Iranian newspaper Hamshahri.

According to The Sun, Hamshahri chose to edit the photo to specifically remove the appearance of Rodriguez's backside with the use of Photoshop. The supermodel wore a tight-fitting all-black ensemble, with her curves displayed, which likely led to the Iranian newspaper's decision to edit.

A source told The Sun that Georgina Rodriguez will not be pleased with their decision:

“Georgina will be very upset. She works hard for her body and is very proud of her curves. It just shows the view of women in some parts of the world is twisted. It’s only a bottom.”

In the meantime, Ronaldo will be focused on getting more goals on the pitch, as he looks set to cross the 900-goal mark for club and country. Before he prepares to continue his goalscoring streak in the Saudi Pro League, he will look to secure a win over Al-Fahya in the AFC Champions League on February 21.