"Get out of the club", "He can join them" - Manchester United fans furious with star player for hanging out with Chelsea players

Fans of Manchester United have called out Mason Mount on social media after he was pictured hanging out with his former Chelsea teammates. This comes in the aftermath of the Red Devils' 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Fulham in the FA Cup.

Since joining the Red Devils for a reported €64.20 million in July 2023, the Englishman has struggled to impress in midfield. He has also struggled with his fitness, having registered only 12 appearances for United this season.

Mount has missed United's last 17 games across all competitions due to a thigh injury, and his return date is yet to be known. However, his recent bonding with his former teammates didn't go down well with a cross-section of United supporters.

Fans took to X to criticize the Englishman for his behavior, with one tweeting:

"Get out of the club.”

"Embarrassing,” another added.

"His enjoying while we are loosing game back to back,” a disappointed fan tweeted.

"Get him out of the club,” a fan opined.

"Okay send him back,” another chimed in.

"He can join them back in the summer,” wrote another.

When former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley told Mason Mount he made a mistake in joining Manchester United

Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Craig Burley claimed that Mount made a mistake in joining the Red Devils in May 2024. The former Chelsea midfielder also believed that Mount might have regretted joining United.

In an interview, Burley shared his thoughts about Mount, saying (via Football365):

“Not that Chelsea are great, they’re not, of course, they’re not. But as a player, you make a decision and he thought he was going to a club that were on the front foot. Whilst he’s been poor himself and he’s been out for a while, he’s got to be thinking to himself, ‘I’ve made a terrible move here.'”

Mount has only scored one goal and registered one assist in 32 games since joining the Red Devils. He's contracted at Manchester United till June 2028 and is currently valued at €32 million by Transfermarkt.

