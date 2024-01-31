“Get the fu** back out there” - Paul Scholes appears to take X-rated dig at Arsenal star

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes appeared to take an X-rated dig at Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko following Arsenal's 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday (January 30).

Zinchenko usually operates as a central or attacking midfielder for the Ukrainian national team, where he has a more prominent role than at Arsenal. He has made 58 appearances for the national side, and his return of nine goals and five assists clearly outlines his role higher up the pitch.

The Ukrainian, who primarily operates as a left-back, drifted into central midfield during the game against Forest. This didn't sit right with the Manchester United legend as he took a sly jibe on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"A full-back coming in to central midfield is an insult to a central midfield player... I think he/she should be told to get the f**k back out there... night."

Paul Scholes' Instagram story

Zinchenko has previously been criticized for his lacklustre defensive awareness and performances. He came under fire particularly after he made errors that directly led to goals against Liverpool (1-1 D) and West Ham United (2-0 L) in December.

However, his shortcomings are usually covered up by his great passing and dribbling skills, as well as the performances of Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Other full-backs that have been deployed in midfield in the modern game include Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich's Raphael Guerreiro, who have shone in these roles.

Mikel Arteta seen calming Zinchenko at full-time after angry confrontation

Zinchenko was also seen raging at full-time after the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest, with the situation initially appearing to be a flare-up between the Ukrainian and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

It has since been confirmed that there was a disagreement between the left-back and teammate Ben White and set-piece coach Nicolas Jover was seen separating the pair. Arteta was then seen calming Zinchenko down but the actual cause of the feud still remains unclear.

Arteta chose to play it off positively, stating that emotions usually run high after a hard-fought win like the one they had just claimed. In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"That is pushing each other and being not happy conceding. I have to encourage it in the right way. I love that the players are pushing each other!"

He added:

"Sometimes after the game, it’s emotional and heated but I love that the players are pushing each other and demanding excellence."

Arsenal will now face league leaders Liverpool in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on Sunday (February 4).