Create

"Get him out" - Fans slam Liverpool star for shouting at teammate in the middle of their game against Chelsea

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 05, 2023 02:50 IST
Liverpool vs. Chelsea just went down
Liverpool vs. Chelsea just went down

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was seen shouting at Jordan Henderson during the Premier League clash against Chelsea. Fans on Twitter seemingly enjoyed the moment as they reacted to the incident.

Alisson could be seen livid with Henderson with the score at Stamford Bridge being level at 0-0. The Englishman could even be seen giving the Brazilian custodian a shoulder check during the altercation.

One fan slandered the English midfielder after the incident as he wrote on Twitter:

"NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the incident between Alisson and Henderson during Chelsea vs. Liverpool:

Alisson e Henderson, dois dos capitães do Liverpool, discutindo após mais uma chance perdida pelo Chelsea. 📸 Reprodução https://t.co/Rs2jHV8yr5
Alisson getting mad at henderson love to see it.The worst captain ever
NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT
Henderson fucking shouting at Alisson who the fuck are you pal
Henderson never chat to alisson again
This was very disappointing to see. Alisson is crucial for us. Henderson wouldn’t even start for any top 10 team twitter.com/anfieidfix/sta…

The match at Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, ended in a goalless stalemate. Kai Havertz missed a few golden opportunities to give the hosts the lead as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the changes against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all absent from Liverpool's lineup to face Chelsea.

While Van Dijk was ill, the rest were given a break. Speaking about his decision, Klopp said before the game (via Metro):

"Virgil’s unavailable. All the rest, some get rest, some need rest. All the others get opportunities to show up tonight. It was clear we needed new ideas."

He added:

"We need fresh minds. We are not overly happy so there must be an opportunity for other players to show what they can do. It didn’t work out in the last weeks so that’s the moment when you have to make changes. I really hope we can show the reaction. As a group we have to show a reaction."

He further said:

"Saturday, Tuesday is always something when you have to think about changes. I think things combined a little bit because we are not overly happy."

While the Reds didn't lose, fans would have expected a better result against Bruno Saltor's team.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...