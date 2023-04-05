Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was seen shouting at Jordan Henderson during the Premier League clash against Chelsea. Fans on Twitter seemingly enjoyed the moment as they reacted to the incident.

Alisson could be seen livid with Henderson with the score at Stamford Bridge being level at 0-0. The Englishman could even be seen giving the Brazilian custodian a shoulder check during the altercation.

One fan slandered the English midfielder after the incident as he wrote on Twitter:

"NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the incident between Alisson and Henderson during Chelsea vs. Liverpool:

Goleada Euro @goleada_euro Alisson e Henderson, dois dos capitães do Liverpool, discutindo após mais uma chance perdida pelo Chelsea.



📸 Reprodução Alisson e Henderson, dois dos capitães do Liverpool, discutindo após mais uma chance perdida pelo Chelsea. 📸 Reprodução https://t.co/Rs2jHV8yr5

Aaron @redstrey Alisson getting mad at henderson love to see it.

The worst captain ever Alisson getting mad at henderson love to see it.The worst captain ever

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 @LFCademo NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT

Aran @Aran79711472 Henderson fucking shouting at Alisson who the fuck are you pal Henderson fucking shouting at Alisson who the fuck are you pal

Jack💫 @jackcostello Henderson never chat to alisson again Henderson never chat to alisson again

Moby @Mobyhaque1 Anfield Fix @AnfieIdFix Lovely captain. Squaring up to the one player who has kept us from being in a relegation scrap this season Lovely captain. Squaring up to the one player who has kept us from being in a relegation scrap this season ❤️❤️https://t.co/3lIOXuxrzL This was very disappointing to see. Alisson is crucial for us. Henderson wouldn’t even start for any top 10 team twitter.com/anfieidfix/sta… This was very disappointing to see. Alisson is crucial for us. Henderson wouldn’t even start for any top 10 team twitter.com/anfieidfix/sta…

The match at Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, ended in a goalless stalemate. Kai Havertz missed a few golden opportunities to give the hosts the lead as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the changes against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all absent from Liverpool's lineup to face Chelsea.

While Van Dijk was ill, the rest were given a break. Speaking about his decision, Klopp said before the game (via Metro):

"Virgil’s unavailable. All the rest, some get rest, some need rest. All the others get opportunities to show up tonight. It was clear we needed new ideas."

He added:

"We need fresh minds. We are not overly happy so there must be an opportunity for other players to show what they can do. It didn’t work out in the last weeks so that’s the moment when you have to make changes. I really hope we can show the reaction. As a group we have to show a reaction."

He further said:

"Saturday, Tuesday is always something when you have to think about changes. I think things combined a little bit because we are not overly happy."

While the Reds didn't lose, fans would have expected a better result against Bruno Saltor's team.

