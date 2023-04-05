Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was seen shouting at Jordan Henderson during the Premier League clash against Chelsea. Fans on Twitter seemingly enjoyed the moment as they reacted to the incident.
Alisson could be seen livid with Henderson with the score at Stamford Bridge being level at 0-0. The Englishman could even be seen giving the Brazilian custodian a shoulder check during the altercation.
One fan slandered the English midfielder after the incident as he wrote on Twitter:
"NAHHH HENDERSON SCREAMING AT ALISSON GET HIM OUTTTTTT."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the incident between Alisson and Henderson during Chelsea vs. Liverpool:
The match at Stamford Bridge, meanwhile, ended in a goalless stalemate. Kai Havertz missed a few golden opportunities to give the hosts the lead as well.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the changes against Chelsea
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all absent from Liverpool's lineup to face Chelsea.
While Van Dijk was ill, the rest were given a break. Speaking about his decision, Klopp said before the game (via Metro):
"Virgil’s unavailable. All the rest, some get rest, some need rest. All the others get opportunities to show up tonight. It was clear we needed new ideas."
He added:
"We need fresh minds. We are not overly happy so there must be an opportunity for other players to show what they can do. It didn’t work out in the last weeks so that’s the moment when you have to make changes. I really hope we can show the reaction. As a group we have to show a reaction."
He further said:
"Saturday, Tuesday is always something when you have to think about changes. I think things combined a little bit because we are not overly happy."
While the Reds didn't lose, fans would have expected a better result against Bruno Saltor's team.