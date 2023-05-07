"Get rid of him in the summer" "Genuinely one of the worst performances" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United fall to shock 1-0 loss against West Ham

Manchester United suffered their second consecutive loss in the Premier League, as they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.
United were coming off a 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring a last-ditch penalty for the Seagulls. The clash against West Ham started in a manner very similar to that of thee Brighton game. Said Benrahma gave the hosts an early lead at the London Stadium in the 27th minute.
While Berahma's effort was rather tame, David de Gea made a hash of things, deflecting the ball to the back of his own net. Ten Hag's side were unable to find the back of the net despite having 65% possession. They failed to get past Newcastle United, who were beaten by Arsenal earlier in the day. The Red Devils have 63 points from 34 games. One fan said:
"Done defending him, he’s the worst keeper in the league. GET RID OF HIM IN THE SUMMER WE’VE ALL HAD ENOUGH."
Another chimed in:
"It's genuinely one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag. No passion, no fight to win the ball, just a bunch of players looking not interested whatsoever."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester United played West Ham United in a Premier League away clash:
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea slammed for mistake against West Ham United
David de Gea's mistake was the reason behind Manchester United conceding at the London Stadium. Considering the Spaniard's experience and quality, he shouldn't have let Benrahma's effort in.
Hermain Jenas was livid with De Gea for his horrendous error. While being on his duty as a BT Sport analyst, Jenas said that De Gea let his team down (via Metro):
"It’s an absolute shocker from David de Gea. That’s beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game, and to let one in like that, he'll know himself."
De Gea's deal expires in the summer. It looks like his stay at Old Trafford will be extended beyond the season, as he looks set to be offered a new deal.