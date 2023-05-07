"Get rid of him in the summer" "Genuinely one of the worst performances" - Twitter erupts as Manchester United fall to shock 1-0 loss against West Ham

Manchester United suffered their second consecutive loss in the Premier League, as they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

United were coming off a 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring a last-ditch penalty for the Seagulls. The clash against West Ham started in a manner very similar to that of thee Brighton game. Said Benrahma gave the hosts an early lead at the London Stadium in the 27th minute.

While Berahma's effort was rather tame, David de Gea made a hash of things, deflecting the ball to the back of his own net. Ten Hag's side were unable to find the back of the net despite having 65% possession. They failed to get past Newcastle United, who were beaten by Arsenal earlier in the day. The Red Devils have 63 points from 34 games. One fan said:

"Done defending him, he’s the worst keeper in the league. GET RID OF HIM IN THE SUMMER WE’VE ALL HAD ENOUGH."

Another chimed in:

"It's genuinely one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag. No passion, no fight to win the ball, just a bunch of players looking not interested whatsoever."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Manchester United played West Ham United in a Premier League away clash:

Ataas @_FuerteApache De Gea wrists De Gea wrists https://t.co/CYSCWLewaN

MS @Mith23_ de gea for that benrahma goal

de gea for that benrahma goal https://t.co/teQ6Sa9cBI

𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒐 @SanThiagoFuso Harry Maguire on the Bench watching that De Gea Error Harry Maguire on the Bench watching that De Gea Error https://t.co/4t11grBYYo

💎 @TJayyyy_1 Pøgba Senior @TheSaItIsHere De Gea's new contract will be my 9/11 De Gea's new contract will be my 9/11 do you realise how bad de gea is for pogba senior to tweet for the first time since the world cup final? twitter.com/thesaitishere/… do you realise how bad de gea is for pogba senior to tweet for the first time since the world cup final? twitter.com/thesaitishere/…

Janty @CFC_Janty



You simply cannot hate De gea Knocked Manchester United out of the Europa league and now is costing them top 4.You simply cannot hate De gea Knocked Manchester United out of the Europa league and now is costing them top 4. You simply cannot hate De gea❤️ https://t.co/yrPxqICSXa

UtdPlug @UtdPlug David de Gea has made 4 errors leading to goals in all competitions this season. Joint most with Hugo Lloris.



@BBCSport David de Gea has made 4 errors leading to goals in all competitions this season. Joint most with Hugo Lloris. 🚨📊 David de Gea has made 4 errors leading to goals in all competitions this season. Joint most with Hugo Lloris. @BBCSport

What’s Your Name and Number?! @Ic3Evaa Just remembered De Gea kicked it straight to the opposition inside 4mins as well: Just remembered De Gea kicked it straight to the opposition inside 4mins as well: https://t.co/gMjG9hkPX4

ًEl. @UtdEIIis We gotta start holding ten Hag accountable for some of these losses at some point. We gotta start holding ten Hag accountable for some of these losses at some point.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBall_ The thing that’s frustrating is they didn’t even have to work for the goal.



For once Utd were actually in control of the game, rhythm was getting better. Creating some good chances & eventually we would have scored. Then… we go down the other end & DDG does that. Tired of him. The thing that’s frustrating is they didn’t even have to work for the goal.For once Utd were actually in control of the game, rhythm was getting better. Creating some good chances & eventually we would have scored. Then… we go down the other end & DDG does that. Tired of him. https://t.co/1zpfpzbpKR

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Done defending him, he’s the worst keeper in the league. GET RID OF HIM IN THE SUMMER WE’VE ALL HAD ENOUGH. Done defending him, he’s the worst keeper in the league. GET RID OF HIM IN THE SUMMER WE’VE ALL HAD ENOUGH.

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll It's genuinely one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag.



No passion, no fight to win the ball, just a bunch of players looking not interested whatsoever. It's genuinely one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag.No passion, no fight to win the ball, just a bunch of players looking not interested whatsoever.

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Rashford you’re attitude stinks pal 🤢 Rashford you’re attitude stinks pal 🤢

#&%! @cas3mirooo I know hes cussing Ten Hag’s entire family tree I know hes cussing Ten Hag’s entire family tree https://t.co/u07uxlf8Fm

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra This team has such a weak mentality, bottling top 4 is an absolute disgrace I’m actually disgusted rn. This team has such a weak mentality, bottling top 4 is an absolute disgrace I’m actually disgusted rn.

sushi @sushiniesta If United fail to make top 4, will Ten Hag be sacked or will his carabao cup tax keep him at the club longer If United fail to make top 4, will Ten Hag be sacked or will his carabao cup tax keep him at the club longer

Adam McKola @AdamMcKola Love De Gea but it's time.



Ten Hag's problem is he doesn't even know who the owners will be and how much he has for the summer to see if he can get the other signings he needs too. No way he doesn't see it though. Surely. Love De Gea but it's time.Ten Hag's problem is he doesn't even know who the owners will be and how much he has for the summer to see if he can get the other signings he needs too. No way he doesn't see it though. Surely.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea slammed for mistake against West Ham United

David de Gea's mistake was the reason behind Manchester United conceding at the London Stadium. Considering the Spaniard's experience and quality, he shouldn't have let Benrahma's effort in.

Hermain Jenas was livid with De Gea for his horrendous error. While being on his duty as a BT Sport analyst, Jenas said that De Gea let his team down (via Metro):

"It’s an absolute shocker from David de Gea. That’s beyond shocking. His team is in full control of this game, and to let one in like that, he'll know himself."

De Gea's deal expires in the summer. It looks like his stay at Old Trafford will be extended beyond the season, as he looks set to be offered a new deal.

Poll : 0 votes