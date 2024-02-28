“Getting into GOAT debates now” - Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati reveals she looks up to Kevin De Bruyne; fans react 

Fans have reacted to Barcelona Femeni midfielder Aitana Bonmati's revelation that she looks up to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Bonmati, 26, has scored over 50 times for Femeni since her first-team debut in 2016. The midfielder won the Ballon d'Or Feminin last year for her superb year with club and country.

She won her fourth straight league title, the UEFA Women's Champions League and the FIFA Women's World Cup. Bonmati bagged three goals and two assists in seven games as Spain beat England to win their first Women's World Cup title.

Recently, the Barcelona midfielder said, as per City Report, that she looks up Johan Cruyff and De Bruyne, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans, especially with her mention of the Belgian.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne is coming off a superb season with City, helping them win their first continental treble, including a Premier League three-peat and a maiden UEFA Champions League title.

The Belgian contributed 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English team, after Manchester United (1999) to win the continental treble.

De Bruyne has had an injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign but has still bagged two goals and 12 assists in 12 games across competitions, having missed 27 games.

What did Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati say after winning the Ballon d'Or?

Aitana Bonmati was understandably pleased to win her first Ballon d'Or, succeeding her club teammate Alexia Putellas, who had won the previous two editions.

Acknowkeding the support of her teammates and everyone at the club, Bonmati said that she's 'proud' to receive the honour but added that she owes her success to the team.

"I'm very proud to receive this Ballon d’Or tonight," she said (as per Eurosport). "It’s been a quite unique level, football-wise.

"It’s an individual award but football is a team sport, so I’d like to extend this prize to my teammates, the staff, everyone involved at Barcelona, all my international team-mates as well. I wouldn’t be here without them, I wouldn't have the same success thanks to them.

Bonmati has seven goals and as many assists in the league this season as Barca Femeni look good for another league crown.