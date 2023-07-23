"Ghosts every time I watch him", "Gave up on him ages ago" - Arsenal fans unhappy with 'lightweight' player's recent performances

Arsenal fans are unhappy with Fabio Vieira's performance after the team's 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (July 22). Apart from losing the game, Mikel Arteta's team also lost the exhibition penalty shootout, with Vieira blazing his effort over the bar.

Vieira came on as a 72nd minute substitute for Bukayo Saka during the game. His performance, though, was far from convincing. The Portuguese took 11 touches of the ball, completing seven passes.

Apart from winning one ground duel, Vieira was not very effective. His miss in the penalty shootout didn't help the player's cause either. Vieira joined the Gunners in the summer of 2022 and has scored twice and set up six goals in 33 games across competitions.

Despite being a promising player for the Portuguese club, Vieira has failed to replicate the same performances for the north Londoners. Fans reacted on Twitter, with one tweeting:

"Am I the only one concerned about Fabio Vieira? He ghosts every time I watch him."

Another wrote:

"I gave up on him ages ago. same w his pen."

His latest display against Manchester United didn't help his cause either. Here are some of the best reactions:

What Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about defeat to Manchester United in pre-season?

A defeat to Manchester United in the pre-season was not the ideal way for Arsenal to continue their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta pointed out some key factors from the showdown and dissected why United got the better of Arsenal (via the Gunners' website):

"Having a tough match of this level in this context gives you a lot of information, and that's always very positive. That information is obviously there are a lot of things we have to improve.

"How important the boxes are, that errors are part of football, you have to overcome them as well. And how painful it is to lose a game. Physically it’s been super, super demanding."

He added:

"Some players we want to expose a little bit more than they have done, because the way we want to build them, their physical state. Overall they had their moments when they were so efficient.

"We had ours, when we had more dominance, and we certainly tried again in the second half, but the chances we had, we didn’t convert them, and they won the game."

Arsenal play Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona in their pre-season campaign next, which should help them get in the best possible shape for the 2023-24 season.