"Give him TikTok d'Or", "Where's Inter Miami" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr tops most viewed TikTok list for August 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have emerged as the most viewed team in world football on TikTok for August, sparking social media reactions. Al-Aalami racked up double the views of their nearest competitors in the ranking.

The Saudi side finished at the top of the ranking and were followed by European champions Manchester City with 284 million views. Real Madrid followed with 234 million views, and Saudi outfit Al-Hilal followed with 200 million views. Juventus were fifth with 198 million views to round up the top five.

Al-Nassr recorded a whopping 568 million views on their TikTok account which has 14.2 million followers. The most-viewed post was a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo on August 6th which generated 44.3 million views.

Football fans on X (formerly Twitter) did not waste the opportunity to take advantage of the report to mention Cristiano Ronaldo. This comes on the back of the Portuguese great missing out on the 2023 Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist for the first time in 20 years.

Some fans called for Ronaldo to be handed a made-up TikTok d'Or award as seen in the fan reaction below:

Other fans attributed the huge viewership to the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo, referring to him as the GOAT in their reactions below:

There were fans who took advantage of the post to bring Lionel Messi into the conversation, as the Argentine's team was not on the list. See the reactions below:

Another user made a cheeky response to the post, insinuating that the 38-year-old's influence was most evident on Social media:

Al-Nassr have had a massive increase in popularity since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the start of the year, making them the biggest team in Asia. The Portuguese great has delivered for the side, leading them to the Arab Club Champions Cup in August. He scored twice in the final as his team won despite being a man short following a sending-off.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is one of the most star-studded in Saudi

Since signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr have come under the control of Saudi's PIF (Public Investment Fund) along with Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. They have signed some of the most exciting players from Europe to strengthen their squad.

This summer, they signed Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic as well as French midfielder Seko Fofana. They also signed Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Telles, all of whom have played in the Premier League. They have also added Portuguese midfielder Otavio to their squad as they look to challenge for titles.

Adding these talents to a squad that previously contained Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca and David Ospina puts Al-Nassr in a good position to fight for trophies. They are currently in sixth place, four points off the pace, but are among the favourites to win the league title this season.