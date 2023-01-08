"Give United a chance of winning the Champions League" - Paul Merson urges Manchester United to 'break bank' for striker better than Haaland 

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to go all-in to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The England captain has been one of the best strikers in the world in recent years, having racked up 265 goals for Tottenham in 412 appearances. He has also scored 15 goals in 18 Premier League games this season and is only behind Erling Haaland (21) in the Golden Boot race.

Merson believes that Manchester United need to spend big money to sign Kane if they want to reach the level of rivals Manchester City. He told the Daily Star:

"In an age where clubs spend money for fun and world-class centre-forwards are a rarity, I would find it crazy if Manchester United did not break the bank for Harry Kane."

He added:

"You can look all around the world, rack your brains and round up every scout within your network and the answer is right there in front of you. There is nobody that comes close to Kane that is currently available."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Goal number #265 The man that made the differenceGoal number #265 The man that made the difference 🔥Goal number #265 https://t.co/sFr2R3RGAF

Merson claimed that Manchester United should not hesitate in signing Kane, even if he costs around £150 million, as he said:

"If United ever want to catch Manchester City, they’ve got to go and get Kane. Everybody wants a striker and is searching far and wide but the best centre-forward is staring everybody in the face. He plays for a team in Tottenham that are going to win absolutely nothing and surely, sooner or later his head is going to be turned by a move again."

He added:

"I don’t know what I’m missing here. Even if he costs £150million and it’s a four or five-year contract, you are buying over 100 goals. Who else is going to give you that?"

Merson also drew comparisons between Kane and Haaland, claiming that the former could even help Manchester United win the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"Everyone talks about Erling Haaland but for me, Kane could deliver similar numbers in that Manchester City team and even add more assists. Call me silly but Kane would even give United a chance of winning the Champions League in my opinion."

He concluded:

"He is a machine. Tottenham are only where they are because of Harry Kane, it really is that simple. He is the difference."

Harry Kane would be an excellent signing for Manchester United

The Red Devils' current striking options include Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. While the former is injury prone, the latter's preferred position is on the left wing.

They need to sign a striker and Kane could be an excellent addition to Erik ten Hag's squad.

The Englishman has scored 198 goals in 300 appearances in the Premier League. He is third in the all-time goalscorers list, only 10 goals behind Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and 62 behind Alan Shearer.

Moreover, his all-round play could suit the likes of Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford.

