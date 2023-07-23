"Gives me Liverpool vibes", "Better than the away one" - Manchester United fans react as image of third kit gets leaked

Fans on Twitter offered mixed reviews as images of Manchester United's third kit for the 2023-24 season leaked online.

United have reportedly opted for a white kit with red borders as their third kit for the upcoming season. While the Red Devils will play in their usual red jerseys as the home kit, they have incorporated an element of surprise for the other two kits.

"This actually doesn't look that bad, but it still gives me Liverpool vibes."

"Hell of a lot better than the away one."

Manchester United new signing Andre Onana opens up on his playing style

Manchester United completed a massive swoop in the summer by signing goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Camroonian is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

He comes in as a replacement for David de Gea, who left on a free transfer last month after 12 illustrious seasons. Onana is set to bring his range of passing and ball playing ability to the team. About his playing style, the goalkeeper said (via United's website):

“I’m very comfortable playing from the back, but it depends. I think the most important thing is to recognise the situation, and that’s what I do myself, read the situation, especially what the team needs in certain moments."

“When we play, depending on who we play, sometimes you have the possession and sometimes not, so from there you have to be smart and try to help the team because most of the time playing with these players is amazing."

“I had my first training session with them, and it’s just amazing the quality here. It's great. I think a lot of the time, we will have possession. Sometimes I have to play higher, and sometimes I have to drop.

Andre Onana worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Hence, he's expected to have a clear understanding of the style of play the Dutch manager is looking to introduce at Manchester United.