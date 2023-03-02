“Giving me PTSD”, “God please see me through” – Manchester United fans worried with 2 players starting FA Cup game against West Ham

Manchester United fans are worried after seeing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof start as the team's central defending duo for the FA Cup fifth-round clash against West Ham United on March 1. Both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been rested after the Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United on February 26.

United had little time to celebrate after winning their first trophy under Erik ten Hag. Yet another tough test awaits the Red Devils as they take on West Ham at Old Trafford and Ten Hag has decided to rotate his team a bit for the match.

David De Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils. Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have started in defense alongside the Maguire-Lindelof duo. Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, and Scott McTominay are in midfield. Antony, Wout Weghorst, and Alejandro Garnacho make up the front three.

Fans, however, are sweating after seeing Maguire and Lindelof. Maguire has often been criticized for his questionable performances for United since his 2019 move from Leicester City. While the Englishman has made 20 appearances this term, only nine of those have been starts.

Lindelof has also struggled for regular game time this season, having started 14 of his 19 appearances this season.

One fan claimed to be having PTSD after seeing the infamous duo as a defensive pairing, writing:

"That CB pairing is giving me ptsd."

Another fan had no other option but to pray to God after seeing Maguire start. He wrote:

"90 minutes of Maguire ball. God please see me through."

Given the Englishman's error-prone nature, it's understandable why fans are having a hard time digesting Ten Hag's decision to start him and Lindelof together.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester United fans on Twitter after their lineup against West Ham United was announced:

jorge @fmvxl69 @ManUtd that cb pairing is giving me ptsd @ManUtd that cb pairing is giving me ptsd

S. @Shubomiii_ @ManUtd I know we have tons of games but why MAGUIRE???? @ManUtd I know we have tons of games but why MAGUIRE???? 😭😭

MARTINS 🔴 @Goatnandes_88 @ManUtd 90 minutes of Maguire ball🫡 God please see me through 🧎 @ManUtd 90 minutes of Maguire ball🫡 God please see me through 🧎

What did Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag say about West Ham United?

Ahead of the clash against West Ham United, Erik ten Hag acknowledged that the Hammers are a good opponent. He also claimed that David Moyes always has a plan for his team.

The Dutchman said (via Manchester United's official website):

“It’s a good team, a really decent team with a good manager, so he [Moyes] has always a good plan. So we have to be aware of that. We have to make it our game and then you have to be 100 per cent. When you don’t give the 100 per cent, it won’t be good enough.”

Manchester United emerged victorious with a scoreline of 1-0 when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier in the season.

