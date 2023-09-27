"Go f**k your mother you f*****g w***e" – Ex-Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg receives abuse online for being unplayable on EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Lyon striker and 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg received verbal abuse on social media by an irate fan for being unplayable on EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 is set to embark on a new era after its official release on September 29. However, a host of gamers have already started playing the video game a week in advance after opting for the Ultimate Edition.

While the rebranded game's release has been without any big hassle so far, a bug has seemingly become the talk of the town of late. A majority of gamers have been facing issues with the Lyon star in the game, which has added female players to its Ultimate Team mode.

Hegerberg, 28, has received a fine rating of 88 in EA FC 24, making her one of the top ten forwards in the game. However, she is currently unusable in Ultimate Team as she constantly loses control of the ball.

Due to the aforementioned glitch, a fan sent her abuse via voice notes:

"Go f**k your mother you f*****g whore, you s**k on FIFA!"

Expand Tweet

Hegerberg, who has been at Lyon Feminin since arriving from Turbine Potsdam in 2014, has allegedly been removed from EA FC 24 following a series of complaints. She is expected to return in a future patch.

Earlier this week, EA Sports FC took to X to share a relevant update:

"We are investigating an issue impacting the Ada Hegerberg Player Item. Players who have this Item in their active Squad will not be able to start a match until the Item is removed from the Squad. A card has been created on the EASFC Tracker which you can follow for updates."

Meanwhile, the Norwegian shot to fame owing to her world-class outings for Lyon. She has helped her club lift 22 trophies, including a staggering six UEFA Women's Champions League crowns so far in her career.

When did Ada Hegerberg win the Ballon d'Or?

Ada Hegerberg, who helped Norway finish as 2013 UEFA Women's Euro runners-up, became the inaugural recipient of the Ballon d'Or Feminin award in 2018. She was recognized for her 53-goal season for Lyon and her contribution to her team's famed double glory.

A right-footed mobile centre-forward, the ex-Stabaek and Kolbotn player received 136 points in the Ballon d'Or voting process. She finished ahead of Pernille Harder and Dzsenifer Marozsan on the podium.

However, the eight-time Division 1 Feminin champion has failed to finish in the top three of the Ballon d'Or rankings since her triumph. Megan Rapinoe was crowned in 2019, while Alexia Putellas bagged two back-to-back Ballon d'Or honors in 2021 and 2022.