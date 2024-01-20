“Go get those goals my friend” - Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal attacker

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has sent a message to Gunners youngster Mika Biereth following the striker's loan move to SK Sturm Graz. The north London giants have confirmed that the 20-year-old will spend the second half of the season on loan with Austrian side Sturm Graz.

The Denmark under-21 international did really well in the first half of the season while on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. The 20-year-old scored six times while producing five assists in 15 appearances for the Scottish side.

Now, Arsenal have decided him to send on loan to Austrian Bundesliga side SK Sturm Graz for the second half of the campaign. Ian Wright has sent a message to the young striker on Instagram wishing him luck. The former England striker wrote in the comments section of Biereth's post:

"Go get those goals my friend. 🙌❤️🔥"

Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal loanee

Biereth joined Arsenal back in 2021 from London rivals Fulham having come through the Cottagers' youth ranks. The youngster was loaned out to Dutch Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk in the 2022-23 season where he scored just twice in 13 appearances.

Biereth is capped twice at the Denmark under-21 level and has scored twice so far. In an interview with The Athletic recently, the youngster described himself as the 'worse hybrid' of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Pundit urges Arsenal to sign Premier League striker

Pundit Ally McCoist has urged the Gunners to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney if they have to challenge for the Premier League title. He also insisted that Eddie Nketiah is not good enough to fire them towards the league title.

Toney has been widely linked with a switch to the Emirates over the past few months as Mikel Arteta's side have continued to struggle for goals. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have scored just eight times between them in the Premier League this season.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has insisted that Ivan Toney is perfect for the Gunners and is exactly what they need. He also hailed the Brentford attacker as a 'proper out and out centre forward'. McCoist told talkSPORT:

"Ivan Toney, for me, is exactly what Arsenal need. A proper out and out centre forward, aggresive. He can drop off if you want. But, in the box scores goals. Osimhen is another one at Napoli. He is my number one. But if you ask me 'should Arsenal break the bank for Ivan Toney', yes."

On being asked about Eddie Nketiah, the Scotsman claimed that the Englishman won't win the Gunners the league. He said that while the Englishman will chip in with goals he won't score enough, saying:

"Nketiah won’t win you the league!"

Toney has served an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations and is set to make a return for Brentford against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, January 20. He has been a lethal goalscorer for the Bees having scored 68 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 games.