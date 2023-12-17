"Go and win us 5-0", "Please take it easy" - Fans react as Liverpool name starting XI to face Manchester United in PL fixture

Football fans on social media have dropped a wide range of reactions to Liverpool announcing their line-up for their match against Manchester United at Anfield. The two English heavyweights will meet in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17.

The Reds have made just one change to their starting XI from their last league encounter, a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace. Youngster Jarell Quansah has been replaced by Ibrahima Konate at centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp's side have widely been touted the favorites heading into Sunday's clash due to their superior form. On the other hand, many United fans seemed to be fearing the worst in the build-up to the match.

This in turn led to contrasting opinions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) once Liverpool announced their line-up. One user tweeted:

"Go and win us 5-0"

Another wrote:

"Please take it easy"

Yet another fan tweeted:

"We will cook, today"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Liverpool enter Sunday's contest as the firm favorites, have come into this Matchday first in the Premier League standings. However, they have since dropped to second with Arsenal beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

Here's the Reds lineup for their upcoming match as they look to reclaim top spot:

Alisson Becker; Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai; Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United, meanwhile, entered this Matchday in sixth place. However, Newcastle United and West Ham United posted 3-0 victories over Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively this weekend to push the Red Devils to eighth.

Manchester United also name line-up for Liverpool clash

Manchester United named their line-up just seconds apart from Liverpool. The Red Devils have made four changes to the team that lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in their last Premier League encounter.

Harry Maguire's injury means Jonny Evans will start alongside Raphael Varane with Luke Shaw at left-back. Varane came into the XI in place of Sergio Reguilon. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo has been handed a start due to Bruno Fernandes' suspension. Lastly, Rasmus Hojlund has replaced Anthony Martial upfront.

Additionally, Marcus Rashford, who missed their mid-week defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League due to illness, is back on the bench.

Here is Manchester United's line-up for their match against Liverpool:

Andre Onana; Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot; Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony.

United are notably looking for their first win at Anfield since a 1-0 victory in 2016. The last meeting between these two teams at this venue ended in a 7-0 win for the hosts in March this year.