"GOAT is back on track" "Destroying doubters" - Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's performance as Al-Nassr cruise to 4-0 win over Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo starred as Al-Nassr managed to earn a 4-0 win over Al-Raed in their latest Saudi Pro League clash. The Portuguese superstar scored the opener for his side during the match. Fans on Twitter hailed the attacker for his performance.

Ronaldo came into the game riding a four-game goal drought. However, it took the five-time Ballon d'Or winner only four minutes to end his drought. He netted in the fourth minute of the match with a towering header.

Ronaldo also played a crucial role in Abdulrahman Ghareeb's second goal in the 55th minute. The striker headed the ball down with a massive leap inside the box. The move ended with Ghareeb finding the back of the net with composure.

Mohammed Maran and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem scored in the 90th minute and in the fourth minute of injury time, respectively, to hand Al-Nassr a convincing 4-0 win.

Dinko Jelicic's team's two-game losing run came to an end with the result. Ronaldo recorded two successful dribbles, 34 successful passes, made two key passes, and won four aerial duels. Overall, it was a solid performance from the Portuguese superstar.

Fans lavished praise on the 38-year-old as one wrote on Twitter:

"GOOAAALL. After the noise, The GOAT is back on track. "

Another wrote:

"@Cristiano IS football. Let’s go GOAT. Still destroying doubters."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win against Al-Raed in the SPL:

Preeti @MadridPreeti CRISTIANO RONALDO



THE GREATEST THERE IS, THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE CRISTIANO RONALDOTHE GREATEST THERE IS, THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE https://t.co/T7sRpQNZft

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo: 17

Mbappe: 16

Messi: 13

Neymar: 3



"Finished" Ronaldo>> MNM Goals in 2023:Cristiano Ronaldo: 17Mbappe: 16Messi: 13Neymar: 3"Finished" Ronaldo>> MNM Goals in 2023:🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: 17 🐐🇨🇵 Mbappe: 16🇦🇷 Messi: 13🇧🇷 Neymar: 3"Finished" Ronaldo>> MNM https://t.co/B8KdQuSKKw

GOAL @goal Just Cristiano Ronaldo things 🤩 Just Cristiano Ronaldo things 🤩 https://t.co/Ts3N8opdxD

𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐝🔱 @MahmudRMA



After the noise, The GOAT is back on track.



Cristiano Ronaldo GOOAAALLAfter the noise, The GOAT is back on track.Cristiano Ronaldo GOOAAALLAfter the noise, The GOAT is back on track.Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/Z9pSM0HVOu

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will return to action on May 8 to take on Al-Khaleej in a Saudi Pro League clash. Dinko Jelicic's side will once again rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to produce the goods in front of goal.

Ronaldo and Co. ended their two-game losing streak against Al-Raed. While winning the SPL title remains a difficult task for the Riyadh-based team, they could focus on doing their part, which is to win the remaining matches.

Al-Khaleej is the second bottom-placed team in the SPL table at the moment. They have only 20 points on the board from 24 matches so far this campaign. Hence, Al-Alami could be expected to get a comfortable win.

