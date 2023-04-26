“GOAT is coming home”, “Gonna be playing for us” - Fans make hilarious claim about Lionel Messi joining Premier League club after teammate’s interview

Aston Villa shot-stopper Emi Martinez's comments have sparked an entertaining frenzy among fans on Twitter, who are joking that Lionel Messi could join the Midlands outfit. The goalkeeper expressed his desire to bring his Argentinian teammates to the club in a recent interview, and fans quickly began joking about Messi's arrival at Villa.

Martinez, who played a pivotal role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, has been a stalwart in the net for Unai Emery's Aston Villa. In a recent interview with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Martinez expressed his pride in donning the Aston Villa jersey. He said:

"It’s massive, the club. I’m proud to play for Aston Villa, I’m really proud."

The goalkeeper's enthusiasm didn't stop there as he revealed his plans to recruit his Argentine teammates to the club. Martinez added:

“I love it here, I’m trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa! I just feel at home."

Fans were quick to react on Twitter, with many suggesting that PSG superstar Lionel Messi could be one of the players Martinez lures to Aston Villa. Here is a collection of their tweets that reflects the amusing speculation:

The Villa Talk @TheVillaTalk_



“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] Emi Martinez;“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc Emi Martinez; “ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc 🟣

Shauna @shaunaxavfc @TheVillaTalk_ messi gonna be playing for us in europe next season @TheVillaTalk_ messi gonna be playing for us in europe next season

DanAVFC @Dan15749578 @TheVillaTalk_ Messi signs for Villa in the Summer @TheVillaTalk_ Messi signs for Villa in the Summer

Harry @saulgoneman216 twitter.com/thevillatalk_/… The Villa Talk @TheVillaTalk_



“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] Emi Martinez;“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc Emi Martinez; “ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc 🟣 It’s time to come home and complete your legacy king It’s time to come home and complete your legacy king ❤️ twitter.com/thevillatalk_/… https://t.co/uG7abJyz0d

Tank ™️ @AVFCstreet The Villa Talk @TheVillaTalk_



“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] Emi Martinez;“ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc Emi Martinez; “ I love Aston Villa. People now realise in Argentina how big the club are. I’ve even been trying to bring my Argentinian teammates to Villa.” [behind the game podcast] #avfc 🟣 Messi the goat is coming home twitter.com/thevillatalk_/… Messi the goat is coming home twitter.com/thevillatalk_/…

With Messi's PSG contract set to expire this summer, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to ink a new deal with the French powerhouse. Aston Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League and have been one of the best clubs in the league since Emery's appointment. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification, perhaps the fans' dream can come true.

Argentina legend Kempes warns Lionel Messi to remain at PSG, as Barcelona return looms

As rumors swirl about Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona this summer, Argentinian legend Mario Kempes has advised the forward to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

While a Camp Nou homecoming might tug at the heartstrings, Kempes believes that Barcelona's financial constraints and the burden of expectations on Messi could make it an ill-advised move.

Speaking to Super Deportivo Radio, Kempes shared his concerns about Messi returning to Barcelona (via GOAL):

"I don't think it's healthy for him to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he reaches the next World Cup calmly, he should stay there. Barcelona's objectives, they are different, it is still being put together, after his departure. There are many problems."

If Lionel Messi decides against rejoining Barcelona, he won't be short of options. One such alternative is Inter Miami, the most probable destination should he choose to leave PSG.

Another option could be for the superstar to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes