"GOATs from their respective fields" - Fans react as Virat Kohli reveals how big a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo he is with favourite club admission

Fans have reacted as former India cricket captain Virat Kohli named his favourite football club to be where Cristiano Ronaldo played.

Both Kohli and Ronaldo are two of the modern-day greats of their respective sport. The 35-year-old Kohli - who's currently in action at the 2023 ODI World Cup with India - is a legend of the game. He has scored over 4000 runs and at least one century in each format, garnering 79 international centuries and 26,310 runs.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players and most lethal goalscorers to have graced the beautful game. The 38-year-old is still going strong for club and country since emerging on the scene two decades ago, scoring over 850 goals.

In a recent interview, as shared by CristianoXtra, Kohli revealed his favourite club to be Manchester City currently, having previously supported every club Ronaldo played for.

Fans are enthused with his response, with one tweeting:

"Two GOATS from their respective fields"

Another chimed in:

"Bro knows the Goat"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter.

Ronaldo - who plays for Al-Nassr - is set to be in action for Portugal in their final two UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers next week.

How Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the wrong side of 30 but are still going strong for their respective teams.

Kohli has had a marvellous 2023, scoring 1710 runs across formats for India in 31 games at an average of 65.74, bagging seven centuries and as many fifties. The tally includes 543 runs in eight games in the ongoing World Cup, with only two players - Quinton de Kock (550) and Rachin Ravindra (573) ahead of him.

Virat Kohli has also scored 639 runs in 14 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also sizzled for club and country in 2023. He has 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 competitive outings for Al-Nassr, including 15 goals and nine assists in 16 games this season.

The 38-year-old has also netted nine times in seven UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers for Portugal in their successful qualifying campaign.