"God help us", "How are we going to get through this?" - Manchester United fans worried as 30-year-old star starts against Sevilla in UEL

Manchester United have announced their starting lineup to face Sevilla in the Europa League tonight (April 20) and fans are worried after seeing Harry Maguire in it.

The Red Devils blew a two-goal lead in the first leg at Old Trafford to draw 2-2 with the La Liga outfit. They must now beat them at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals.

However, the club's supporters portend an unfavorable result as Maguire starts for United. He scored one of the two own goals in the first leg as Youssef En-Nesyri's header deflected off the centre-back and into the back of the net after wrongfooting United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Maguire has a checkered record since arriving from Leicester City in 2019 and his error in their last European game showed why fans don't trust him.

They took to Twitter to express their apprehensions of tonight's result, with one user writing "May God help us" while another one asking how the side is "going to get through" the fixture with him in the side.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Lucas @morphling___ 🏼 Maguire = god help us. Maguire = god help us. 🙏🏼

Kaxzys @OrmarAbdi @UnitedStandMUFC How we going to get through this with Maguire then? @UnitedStandMUFC How we going to get through this with Maguire then? https://t.co/89HRTQAcu2

Fasco Banks @BanksFasco @bethTmufc I'm scared of Maguire starting tonight but I pray he performs better @bethTmufc I'm scared of Maguire starting tonight but I pray he performs better

Aniket Sanap🇮🇳🔰 @reddevil2289 @MUFCScoop With maguire up there m sure we are getting knocked out @MUFCScoop With maguire up there m sure we are getting knocked out

Manchester United have never beaten Sevilla

Manchester United aren't out of the Europa League yet, but in order to survive longer in the competition, they must do something they've never done before - defeat Sevilla.

Indeed, in four previous meetings with the side, the Red Devils have never tasted victory, even losing twice. Sevilla pulled off an incredible 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Champions League in March 2018 and then knocked them out in the semi-finals of the Europa League in August 2020 after winning by the same scoreline.

United's last visit to Sevilla ended in a 0-0 draw while the Andalusians are also unbeaten in their last three home games. So, the omens don't look good for Erik ten Hag's side.

However, given their form - four wins from their last six games and just one defeat - the Red Devils could give Sevilla a tough run for their money. Should Manchester United avoid making more defensive mistakes, the side might as well win the game.

Poll : 0 votes