"Going to be among the best players in the world" - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos claims 22-year-old superstar 'hasn't reached his limit yet'

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos recently claimed that 22-year-old superstar Vinicius Junior is yet to reach hit his peak.

The Brazilian winger has once again proved to be an important player for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season. He has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 35 matches across competitions.

Vinicius Junior played a starring role by scoring a brace as Los Blancos launched a superb 5-2 comeback win against Liverpool at Anfield. The two sides clashed in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Speaking about the 22-year-old winger's potential, midfield stalwart Kroos recently said (via ESPN):

"Without a doubt. He hasn't reached his limit. There are things he can still do better but what he gives us is already a lot. When we were 2-0 down and were suffering, his first goal meant a lot, He did it all himself, within a limited space, he was against two or three players and then he took that shot."

Toni Kroos added:

"That [goal] gave us life to the whole team. It was an individual play which means that he can do that and, depending on how he is, in the future, he is going to be among the best players in the world."

Vinicius joined Real Madrid back in 2018 and has since scored 52 goals and provided 54 assists in 205 matches for the La Liga outfit.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks highly about Vinicius Junior ahead of the Madrid derby

Real Madrid are set to clash against Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby on Saturday (25 February). Vinicius Junior will be expected to be a decisive player in the match.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti had high praise for the talismanic Brazilian as he told ESPN ahead of the crucial home game. He said:

"Right now, he has to keep going, to improve because I think he can improve. We don't know how long he will stay here. I think he can follow the legendary players that are here, [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos or [Karim] Benzema. This is the way."

Despite being only 22, Vinicius is already on his way to becoming a memorable name in the illustrious club's history. His star is expected to rise higher in the coming years.

