“Going to be the end of my mental health” – Liverpool fans angered by inclusion of 29-year-old in line-up to face Brighton

Liverpool fans are frustrated to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start their team's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on January 14.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds against the Seagulls. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson complete the back four. Meanwhile, Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson form the midfield three.

Mohamed Salah and new signing Cody Gakpo start in attack for the Reds alongside Chamberlain in Darwin Nunez's absence due to injury.

Fans, however, are not happy with Chamberlain's inclusion. The former Arsenal midfielder has made nine appearances for the Reds this season, scoring one goal.

While he was ruled out with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, injuries to other attackers have opened the door for Chamberlain.

Nunez and Roberto Firmino, along with Stefan Bajcetic are absent for the clash against Brighton. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also sidelined with long-term injuries. Hence, Klopp has had to rely on Chamberlain.

Fans, however, are bewildered by Chamberlain's inclusion. Few opined that Klopp should play youngster Ben Doak instead of the Englishman, while others opined that in 2023, he should be nowhere near the starting XI.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Liverpool fans after Chamberlain was included in the Reds' starting XI:

TEAM NEWS



How we line-up to face Brighton this afternoon.



#BHALIV

OLORUNFEMI @Olorunfemi91 @LFC Doak will do a better job than Ox @LFC Doak will do a better job than Ox😉

xyz @taalishhh @LFC ox is going to be the end of my mental health 🥲 @LFC ox is going to be the end of my mental health 🥲

Drew @28DRM @LFC What gossip has ox got on Jurgen??? @LFC What gossip has ox got on Jurgen???

Owen Williams @OwenWil76014585 @LFC Why ox, he’s been a brilliant servant and I love the lad but you’ve got youth on the bench that have a future at the club @LFC Why ox, he’s been a brilliant servant and I love the lad but you’ve got youth on the bench that have a future at the club

Paddy @MrPaddyMurphy @LFC Why not play Doak? The ox fetish klopp has is truly bewildering @LFC Why not play Doak? The ox fetish klopp has is truly bewildering

Alastair Kerr @akerr01 @LFC Wouldn’t have The Ox anywhere near the starting line up tbh. Hope I’m proved wrong @LFC Wouldn’t have The Ox anywhere near the starting line up tbh. Hope I’m proved wrong

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the importance of the game against Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table, with 28 points from 17 games.

Klopp pointed out that the clash against Brighton is crucial for the team, as he said ahead of the game (via Liverpool's official website):

"Yeah, for us, can we make any difference between the games? I'm not sure. All the games are really important and it's a very, very important game for us for different reasons. So, it's interesting that the second part of the season, after the World Cup, we start now with two wins [and] then we lose a league game and then we draw a cup game."

He added:

"The results are the results but, of course, there were parts of performances [that] we didn't like. That's true as well."

The Reds are 16 points behind league leaders Arsenal and seven points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have played one more game.

