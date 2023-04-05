"Going to get every manager sacked," "Your time is up here" - Chelsea fans slam star for 'useless' performance in 0-0 draw against Liverpool

Chelsea star Kai Havertz was slammed by fans on Twitter for his performance against Liverpool. The German was poor during the game as the two teams played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz started in the attack for Bruno Saltor's team. The former Bayer Leverkusen player, however, squandered a few gilt-edged opportunities.

While Havertz has been a crucial player for the Blues in recent seasons, his form has been far from good this term. In 38 matches across competitions, he has managed to bag only nine goals and register one assist.

Havertz missed two big chances and completed zero dribbles during the game. He also lost possession of the ball 14 times against the Reds.

Fans seemingly have had enough of the German as one person wrote on Twitter:

"Havertz is gonna get every manager sacked if he keeps on playing."

Another fan claimed that the time for Havertz to leave the club has arrived.

"Havertz i think your time is up here."

Here are some of the most notable reactions across Twitter after Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz's rather ordinary performance against Liverpool:

The Blues now have 39 points from 29 games and are 11th in the league. The Reds have 43 points from 28 matches and are eighth in the league table.

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor addressed the lack of efficiency in front of goal against Liverpool

Bruno Saltor

Struggling to find the back of the net despite creating chances has been the story of Chelsea's season so far.

The clash against Liverpool was no exception. Bruno Saltor reacted to the issue as he said after the match (via football.london):

"Yes. We created enough chances to win the game, two goals disallowed. It's execution. The chances, the boys gave everything, they played with the heart and you can't ask for more."

Saltor further added:

"Obviously they are executions, executions, and they are in front of goal. They are human beings and the confidence has to be there. Sometimes when goes in, after there is a consequence. We just need to keep helping the boys and they've been through a lot, it's been a tough season for them. As I said they are human beings, still I know they miss chances. What they could effect the most was the attitude and the effort."

Chelsea will play Wolves next on 8 April while Liverpool will face league leaders Arsenal later the same day.

