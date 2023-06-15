"Going to be kings of England again"- Manchester United fans react as club reportedly set to open talks with Sheikh Jassim over sale of club

Fans online have reacted to Manchester United reportedly being close to finalizing a deal for the sale of the club. The Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Al-Thani have opened talks to take over from the Glazers.

According to Reuters, the club were put up for sale in November 2022 by the Glazers. Jassim Al-Thani. along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group were leading the race to complete a takeover.

While the process has been prolonged and many fans are losing patience, the crucial discussions regarding the takeover have finally taken place. The Sheikh Jassim's Qatari consortium have reportedly tabled an offer worth £5 billion.

Fans online are ecstatic after hearing the latest news. Many of them claimed that the Red Devils will be back on their course to becoming the best club in the world yet again if the takeover materializes. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"We are going to be kings of England again."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after reports about Manchester United's Qatari takeover surfaced:

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict



are negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim [ BREAKING: #mufc are negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim [ @Reuters BREAKING: #mufc are negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar's Sheikh Jassim [@Reuters] https://t.co/RKpHrgCGjn

Rio Ferdinand broke an important piece of news regarding Manchester United's Qatari takeover

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand confirmed that the Qatari consortium taking over the Red Devils is imminent.

With the deal taking long, fans were left worried about the lack of movement. This is because the summer transfer window is already open. With United back in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, the team needs to be improved. Without a proper owner at the helm, that process is difficult.

However, Ferdinand's update has given fans some optimism. Speaking about the Red Devils' takeover, he said (via UF Twitter):

"Man United takeover is imminent. We're hearing the Qatari bid is the one that's gonna accepted; it's the one that's gonna go through. Hallelujah."

He added:

"Please let it happen; look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in, and they're going for the biggest bidder. They've certainly dragged their heels. I just want this to be sorted out before the transfer window really kicks in."

The Glazers took over the club back in 2005 for an estimated $900 million. While they had great success in the earlier tenure, the glory days have been few and far between to come by since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

The Qatari takeover can give United the financial prowess they need to become the world's top club once again.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes