“Good luck Bournemouth, you’ll need it” - Mark Lawrenson makes X-rated claim while predicting result of Manchester City game

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has wished Bournemouth well ahead of their daunting Premier League trip to holders Manchester City on Saturday (November 4).

Pep Guardiola's side are on a roll, winning their last three games across competitions. City have bounced back well from their 1-0 league defeat at Arsenal, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at home and winning 3-0 at Manchester United.

The three-time defending champions are third in the standings with 24 points from 10 games, two behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Considering the way Guardiola's side took apart their derby rivals United away from home, Lawrenson reckons City should have too much quality for Bournemouth. He wrote on Paddy Power:

"Manchester City took the p**s out of Manchester United last weekend, and their performance was great to watch. They’ve just got so many good players. All I can say is good luck Bournemouth. You’ll need it. Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth."

City are perfect in five home games across competitions this term, including four at home, scoring 13 times and conceding thrice. Both clean sheets (Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest) have come in the league.

Kevin De Bruyne remains a long-term absentee for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is the only notable absentee for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ahead of their league game against Bournemouth at the Etihad on Saturday.

De Bruyne, 32, had a surgery on his hamstring at the start of the season, and as per the Evening Standard, he's unlikely return to action anytime soon. In a recent update, the player said that he hasn't got a timeline to return yet:

"We are now three months in and I am doing very well, everything on track. But they have not given me a deadline for when I will be able to play football again.”

The Belgian added:

"They want everything to be completely fine when I restart. This is an injury due to the succession of matches and risks I have taken throughout my injury. I already have more than 700 matches on the counter. Actually, you can compare it to a car that once had to go to the garage for major maintenance."

De Bruyne - the crown jewel of City's star-studded team - has made two appearances across competitions this term, assisting once. Even without their talisman, though, City will hope to extend their perfect 12-0 Premier League record against Bournemouth this weekend.