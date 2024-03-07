"Good luck to the GOAT", "We want a masterclass today" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed

Fans have reacted to Al-Nassr captian Cristiano Ronaldo starting in their Saudi Pro League home game with Al-Raed on Thursday (March 7).

Luis Castro's side are coming off a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Al-Ain in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg earlier this week. The defeat maked their first in nine games in the continental competition this season after they had won their group unbeaten and won both legs of their Round of 16 tie.

Ronaldo, 39, was a huge disappointment at Al-Ain, as his four-game scoring run across competitions in 2024 got snapped. Coming off a 54-goal 2023 for club and country, the Portugal captain started the year with a bang and is expected to return to scoring ways soon.

Fans reckon that could happen at the expense of Al-Raed, with one tweeting:

"Good luck to the GOAT and his teammates"

Another chimed in:

"We want a masterclass today"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Castro's side have had a decent season overall, occupying second place in the Saudi Pro League, nine points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (62) after 22 games.

They have also reached the semifinals of the King's Cup and are in the last-eight of the AFC Champions League.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a superb first full season in Saudi Arabian football with Al-Nassr,

Ageing like fine wine, the 39-year-old has displayed little signs of slowing down anytime soon, rolling back the years, bagging an impressive 28 goals and 11 assists in 30 games across competitions.

The tally comprises 22 goals and nine assists - both league-leading tallies - in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Alami only trail Al-Hilal. Ronaldo has also fared well in the continent.

In his maiden AFC Champions League campaign for Al-Nassr, the Portugal captain has five goals and an assist in seven games. His other competitive goal this season has come in the King's Cup.