“Got him at the right time” – Joe Cole names Chelsea’s most exciting signing after January spending spree

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has named Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk as the Blues' most exciting signing during their winter transfer window.

The West London giants splashed out a whopping £88.5 million to secure the services of the 21-year-old winger from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Prior to his move, Mudryk had attracted a couple of interest from top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues hijacked the transfer of Mudryk from the Gunners after the north London club failed to meet his transfer valuation.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Very fast-moving Chelsea hijack for Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is now on his way to London. #CFC chose to meet Shakhtar’s €100m valuation with co-owner Behdad Eghbali being advised a face-to-face meeting with Shakhtar’s president was “essential”. Very fast-moving Chelsea hijack for Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is now on his way to London. #CFC chose to meet Shakhtar’s €100m valuation with co-owner Behdad Eghbali being advised a face-to-face meeting with Shakhtar’s president was “essential”. https://t.co/Eb7KNse4lV

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian wasn't the only player brought in by the Blues during the just-concluded winter transfer window.

Some of the new players include Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Andre Santos, Datro Fofana, and the like.

However, former Blues winger Cole, who is now a pundit, has claimed that it was the signing of Mudryk that caught his attention the most. He went further to compare him with former teammate Arjen Robben.

In his words, while speaking to BT Sport, as seen in Metro, Cole said:

"He’s going to be a top player for Chelsea. He looks a fantastic final third player who can beat a man, excite the crowd and has great feet."

He continued:

"He reminds me of Arjen Robben in the way he drives past players in short bursts and makes the right decisions in the final third. I think he’s going to get better and better so Chelsea have got him at the right time."

The former Chelsea attacking midfielder added:

"He just needs to settle. It’s a big jump coming from Ukraine to the Premier League so they’ll need to give him some time but I’m really excited about him once he learns to play under Potter."

Mudryk has so far made two appearances for the West London giants since his move to Stamford Bridge last month. He, however, did show glimpses of what he can offer during his debut game against Liverpool.

Potter plays down injury concerns around Chelsea new signing Mudryk

Squawka @Squawka Graham Potter explaining why Mykhailo Mudryk was replaced at half-time: "He's had a heavy cold this week and he was feeling heavy-legged. We didn't want to take a chance with him." Graham Potter explaining why Mykhailo Mudryk was replaced at half-time: "He's had a heavy cold this week and he was feeling heavy-legged. We didn't want to take a chance with him."

The 21-year-old winger was taken off by Blues head coach Potter at halftime during their 0-0 draw at home to Fulham in the Premier League.

There were concerns from fans following the decision, as some feared that their new signing might have picked up an injury in the first half.

However, Potter has now played down such fears, as he revealed that Mudryk had a mere cold, which led to him coming off after 45 minutes.

In his words:

"No, he's had a heavy cold all week. We thought 60 would be his maximum but he felt heavy-legged at half-time."

He continued:

"We're still building him up in terms of his minutes because of the break he has had in his season, so we thought 45 was about right for him."

